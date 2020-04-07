Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) closed at $0.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 10.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.5% in that time.

ACOR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACOR to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.34 million, down 10.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.03 per share and revenue of $137.11 million, which would represent changes of +40.12% and -28.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACOR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACOR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.