Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) closed at $1.06, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 36.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACOR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ACOR is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.34 million, down 10.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.03 per share and revenue of $137.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +40.12% and -28.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACOR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACOR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.