Acorda (ACOR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s ACOR Parkinson's disease drug Inbrija when the latter reports fourth-quarter and full year 2020 earnings results.

Acorda's earnings history is mixed. The company beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the same once, with the average beat being 16.24%. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.33%.

Shares of Acorda have skyrocketed 77.5% year to date compared to the industry’s increase of 11.5%.



Let’s see, how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Consider

Acorda’s Parkinson’s disease drug Inbrija was launched in the United States and in Europe in February 2019 and September 2019, respectively. Sale of the drug has been rising sequentially every quarter ever since, a trend that most likely continued in the soon-to-be-reported quarter as well.

Meanwhile, Acorda’s multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra is facing generic competition in the United States. Sales of Ampyra plunged significantly year over year due to generic launches. This sales erosion is likely to have hurt the company’s fourth-quarter top line.

However, in the last-reported quarter, sales of Ampyra grew 5% sequentially. It remains to be seen whether this trend continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company expects preliminary net revenues for Inbrija to be around $9 million, while preliminary net revenues for Ampyra are anticipated to be approximately $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Also, for full-year 2020, preliminary net revenues for Inbrija and Ampyra are expected to be approximately $24 million and $98 million, respectively.

Last month, Acorda entered into a definitive agreement with Catalent, Inc. CTLT for selling its Inbrija manufacturing operations in Chelsea, MA for $80 million upfront payment in cash. With this deal, Acorda is looking to save around $10 million in annual operating expenses which will help the company reduce its debt in the long run. Investors will be keen to get more updates regarding this at the upcoming earnings call.

Last month, Acorda also announced a corporate restructuring plan to cut its workforce by approximately 16%, which is likely to save annual costs by around $6 million, beginning this year. Along with this, the company issued expense guidance for 2021.

Acorda expects to reduce operating expenses by approximately $40 million annually, resulting from the sale of the Chelsea manufacturing unit, restructuring procedure and other cost reductions.

Operating expenses are expected in the band of $130-$140 million for full-year 2021.

