Acorda (ACOR) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR reported first-quarter 2020 loss per share of 51 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents but narrower than the year-ago loss of 56 cents.

The company generated total revenues of $28.1 million in the first quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39 million. Moreover, sales plunged 36.3% year over year due to lower sales of the company’s multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ampyra.

Shares of Acorda have tanked 53.9% in year so far against the industry’s increase of 1.7%.



Quarter in Detail

Acorda’s newly-launched Parkinson's disease (PD) inhalation therapy, Inbrija, registered sales of $4.4 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a significant year-over-year increase. However, Inbrija sales dropped 27.8% sequentially.

Following the FDA nod in December 2018, Inbrija became the first and the only-approved inhaled levodopa for treating OFF periods in patients suffering Parkinson’s and receiving a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. Inbrija was launched in February 2019.

Meanwhile, in September 2019, Inbrija was granted a marketing approval by the European Commission (EC) and the drug will likely be launched in the EU during 2020.

On the first-quarter conference call, management stated that Inbrija sales were consistent with the company’s internal projections for the first quarter. However, Inbrija might see a downside in new prescription starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related stay-at-home orders and a widespread decrease in physician office visits.

Notably, the majority of Acorda’s net product revenues are derived from the company’s MS drug Ampyra, which generated sales worth $20.1 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 49.8% slump year over year due to generic launches.

Sales erosion due to generic competition has been pulling Ampyra’s revenues down for some time now. Acorda believes that Ampyra sales will continue to see a sharp decline in the quarters ahead.

In September 2018, Ampyra lost its exclusivity as generics like Mylan’s MYL authorized generic version entered the market.

Meanwhile, royalty revenues were $3.4 million in the quarter, up 21.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) were $7.3 million, down 52.2% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) were $39.6 million, down 20.6% year over year.

2020 Guidance

Acorda reiterated its financial outlook for 2020.

For 2020, the company envisions Ampyra net revenues within $85-$110 million. Operating expenses for the period are forecast within $170-$180 million.

However, Acorda believes that COVID-19 pandemic related stay-at-home orders and widespread decrease in physician office visits, may impact new prescription starts for its new product Inbrija. Therefore, Acorda withdrew its 2020 guidance for the medicine. This also necessitated the withdrawal of total net product revenue outlook for 2020.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank& Other Stocks to Consider

Acorda currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Menlo Therapeutics Inc. MNLO and Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Menlo Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates have been narrowed 38.2% for 2020 and 66.7% for 2021 over the past 60 days.

Denali Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates have been narrowed 2% for 2020 and 0.4% for 2021 over the past 60 days.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.