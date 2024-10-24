News & Insights

Acomo Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (GB:0DLI) has released an update.

Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (Acomo) reported a 14% rise in Q3 2024 revenue to €335.6 million, driven by strong performances in Spices and Nuts, Organic Ingredients, and Tea despite challenges in the geopolitical landscape and supply chain logistics. The year-to-date revenue increased by 4% to €1,003.8 million, with significant contributions from newly acquired businesses and strategic leadership appointments. However, Edible Seeds and Food Solutions segments faced declines, partly due to lower export sales and market demand fluctuations.

