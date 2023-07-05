Acom (TYO:8572) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 372.30

The average one-year price target for Acom (TYO:8572) has been revised to 372.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 346.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 368.65 to a high of 383.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from the latest reported closing price of 352.10 / share.

Acom Maintains 3.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acom. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8572 is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 15,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,182K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8572 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,950K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8572 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,091K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 930K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8572 by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 757K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

