Acnb Posts 45% Revenue Jump in Q2

Key Points - GAAP revenue totaled $39.8 million in Q2 2025, This exceeded analyst expectations by 2.5% for the quarter.

- GAAP earnings per share missed estimates, Earnings per share was $1.11 as noninterest expenses remained high following a major acquisition.

- The quarterly dividend increased 6.3% to $0.34 per share.

Acnb (NASDAQ:ACNB), a regional community banking firm focused on Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, released its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025. GAAP revenue was $39.7 million, beating the $38.85 million GAAP analyst estimate. However, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) fell short of consensus at $1.11 (vs. $1.15 expected) and declined from $1.32 in the same period last year. This quarter marked the first full period with integrated operations following its acquisition of Traditions Bancorp. Overall, the results showed robust momentum in core banking activities and a business still adjusting to higher expenses from the transaction.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.11 $1.15 $1.32 (15.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $39.83 million $38.85 million $27.4 million 44.9% Net Interest Income $31.0 million $21.0 million 47.6% Noninterest Income $8.7 million $6.4 million 35.1% Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 56.21% 58.61% (2.4) pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Acnb is a community-focused banking group with a strong local presence through its network of 33 offices and a loan center, serving a range of counties in southcentral Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. Its core business includes personal and business banking, with expanded offerings through insurance and wealth management subsidiaries.

Recent strategy has centered on growth by acquisition, especially with the purchase and integration of Traditions Bancorp. Key areas for the company now include smooth integration, capturing cost efficiencies, strengthening its footprint in newly entered markets, and broadening revenue sources beyond traditional lending activities.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Performance

The most crucial story of the period was the inclusion of Traditions Bancorp results for a full quarter. This boosted company-wide loans by $662.2 million and total deposits by $686.0 million compared to Q2 2024. The company noted, ““We are pleased to share strong results for the second quarter of 2025 which reflect our first full quarter of combined operations including Traditions Bank, a division of ACNB Bank.”

GAAP revenue outperformed expectations, driven by both core net interest income and a step up in noninterest income. Net interest income (GAAP) jumped to $31.0 million, reflecting growth in the balance sheet and higher yields. The company benefited from a fully taxable equivalent net interest margin, which climbed to 4.21%, up from 3.82% in Q2 2024. Noninterest income (GAAP) rose to $8.7 million, with strong contributions from ACNB Insurance Services commissions (now $2.9 million), mortgage banking gains ($1.6 million, up $1.5 million year over year), and wealth management ($1.1 million, GAAP).

The bank continued to invest in integration, with merger-related costs at $1.9 million, much lower than Q1 expenses but still well above typical past levels. Salaries and equipment costs also moved higher as the company absorbed new business lines and locations. Despite these pressures, the efficiency ratio (a key measure of expenses relative to revenues, lower is better) improved to 56.2% (non-GAAP), aided by higher total income.

The company’s allowance for credit losses (money set aside to cover potential loan defaults) stood at $24.4 million, or 1.04% of total loans. There was a notable increase in non-performing loans, now at $10.1 million (0.43% of loans, up from 0.19%). Management attributed this primarily to a single long-standing commercial relationship in healthcare and the effects of the recent acquisition. Annualized net charge-offs remained minimal at 0.01%, suggesting losses remain very limited. The capital position is strong, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.97% and tangible common equity to assets (non-GAAP) at 9.65% as of June 30, 2025.

On shareholder return, the company repurchased 71,592 shares and announced a new authorization for up to an additional 3.0% of common shares as of June 18, 2025. The quarterly dividend was raised 6.3% to $0.34 per share. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $29.30 as of June 30, 2025, from $27.82 as of June 30, 2024, while stockholders’ equity (GAAP) reached $395.2 million.

Look Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

Management did not provide a specific financial outlook for the coming quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Instead, it emphasized confidence in the company's capital strength and focus on profitability, pointing to diversified revenue streams through insurance services, wealth management, and mortgage operations as buffers against changing economic trends.

For upcoming periods, investors should watch for continued progress on integration cost control, deposit trends (especially after a one-time withdrawal affected this quarter’s totals), and the trajectory of non-performing loans. No quantified forward guidance was offered, but attention will center on how core metrics evolve as the benefits of the acquisition become more fully reflected and one-time expenses fall away. Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

