ACNB Earnings Results: $ACNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACNB ($ACNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $34,270,000, beating estimates of $33,306,396 by $963,604.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ACNB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ACNB Insider Trading Activity

ACNB insiders have traded $ACNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES HELT (President & CEO) purchased 54 shares for an estimated $2,499

FRANK III ELSNER has made 2 purchases buying 11 shares for an estimated $502 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of ACNB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ACNB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACNB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.