ACNB Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Loss Driven by Acquisition Costs

April 24, 2025 — 10:50 am EDT

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss for Q1 2025 due to acquisition-related expenses, despite increased assets and deposits.

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272,000 for the first quarter of 2025, contrasting sharply with a net income of $6.8 million for the same period in 2024. This loss was influenced by $4.2 million in credit loss provisions and $6.2 million in merger-related expenses linked to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, which was finalized on February 1, 2025. Despite these financial challenges, the acquisition increased ACNB's assets significantly, contributing $877.7 million to total assets and enhancing operational capacity in the York and Lancaster markets. The net interest margin improved to 4.07%, driven by a substantial rise in loans and deposits post-acquisition. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34, reflecting a 6.3% increase from the previous year. CEO James P. Helt expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the strategic vision for growth despite economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • ACNB Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, significantly expanding its footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets with the addition of $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans, and $741.5 million in deposits.
  • The company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share, representing a 6.3% increase over the same quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, up $6.5 million from the previous year and $6.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition.
  • ACNB also repurchased 75,872 shares of its common stock during the quarter, reflecting ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272 thousand for Q1 2025, a stark contrast to net income of $6.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating significant financial deterioration.
  • The company incurred merger-related expenses of $6.2 million and a provision for credit losses totaling $4.2 million, reflecting challenges related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp that could raise concerns about integration efficiency and asset quality.
  • The allowance for credit losses rose to $24.6 million, showcasing potential increasing risks in loan performance and credit quality, including an upsurge in non-performing loans from $3.9 million in March 2024 to $10.0 million in March 2025.

FAQ

What were ACNB Corporation's financial results for Q1 2025?

ACNB reported a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share for Q1 2025.

How did the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp affect ACNB?

The acquisition added significant assets, loans, and deposits, contributing to a net financial loss for Q1 2025.

What is the impact of credit losses on ACNB's financials?

ACNB's allowance for credit losses increased to $24.6 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to the acquisition.

What dividend was declared by ACNB for Q2 2025?

ACNB declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting a 6.3% increase over Q2 2024.

How did net interest income change for ACNB in Q1 2025?

Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from Q1 2024, primarily due to the acquisition.

$ACNB Insider Trading Activity

$ACNB insiders have traded $ACNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES HELT (President & CEO) purchased 54 shares for an estimated $2,499
  • FRANK III ELSNER has made 2 purchases buying 11 shares for an estimated $502 and 0 sales.

$ACNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $ACNB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB   Corporation   (NASDAQ:   ACNB)   (“ACNB”   or   the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were impacted by two discrete items that were related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (“Traditions”): a provision for credit losses on non- purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $4.2 million, net of taxes, and merger-related expenses, net of taxes, totaling $6.2 million.





2025




First




Quarter




Highlights





  • ACNB closed the acquisition of Traditions effective February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). This strategic acquisition will result in a premier community bank that is locally headquartered, managed, and focused.


  • Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date.


  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




  • The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $20.2 million at March 31, 2024. The increases from both prior periods were driven primarily by an initial allowance for credit losses of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans at the Acquisition date.




  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

    1

    of 9.33% at March 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024 and 9.61% at March 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $39.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 and a net unrealized loss of $53.0 million at March 31, 2024.


  • As announced on Form 8-K on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock for the second quarter, reflecting a $0.02, or 6.3%, increase over the same quarter of 2024. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025.





“At ACNB Corporation, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan to be the community bank of choice in the markets that we serve by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to share our first quarter operating results. The quarter represents a solid start to a new year and exciting opportunities for our future,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.



“We are pleased and excited to welcome Traditions Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, employees and customers to the ACNB family as we successfully completed our acquisition in the first quarter. In addition, at the close of the acquisition, three former Traditions directors, Eugene J, Draganosky, Elizabeth F. Carson and John M. Polli joined the Boards of Directors of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank. We believe this combination brings together organizations that are unified by a shared vision to banking to create an even stronger community bank and substantially enhance our presence in York and Lancaster counties.”



Mr. Helt continued, “We are cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2025 in spite of the uncertain economic headwinds as a result of ongoing tariff turmoil. We are not only focused on the challenges, but also the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and are fully committed to the continued growth and profitability of ACNB Corporation and to enhancing long term shareholder value.”




Acquisition


Update



During the first quarter of 2025, ACNB acquired Traditions, holding company for Traditions Bank, York, Pennsylvania. Traditions was merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation immediately followed by the merger of Traditions Bank with and into ACNB Bank effective February 1, 2025. ACNB Bank is operating the former Traditions Bank offices as “Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank”. The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the acquisition. ACNB recorded the assets and liabilities of Traditions at their respective fair values as of February 1, 2025. The transaction was valued at approximately $83.8 million and substantially expanded ACNB’s footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets. Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of Traditions assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in goodwill of $20.3 million.



As of March 31, 2025, total acquisition accounting adjustments on loans were $24.5 million. The majority of the loan acquisition accounting adjustments are expected to accrete back through as income as loans pay off or mature. Total acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits were $226 thousand as of March 31, 2025. The acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits are expected to amortize as an expense over the life of the time deposits. The core deposit intangible was $18.3 million as of March 31, 2025.



________________________________________



1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.





The core deposit intangible is expected to amortize as an expense over an expected life of 10 years using sum of the year’s digits method. The acquisition accounting adjustments are subject to refinement for up to one year from the acquisition date as allowable by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).



ACNB recorded an allowance for credit losses of $6.9 million at the Acquisition date, comprised of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans.



ACNB completed, following the Acquisition date, the sale of approximately $98.0 million of Traditions’ investments with a yield of 5.03%. With the proceeds from the sale, ACNB paid off $40.2 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings with a cost of 4.73% and invested the remainder of the proceeds into investment securities with a yield of 5.07%.



ACNB’s financial results for any periods ended prior to February 1, 2025 reflect ACNB on a standalone basis. As a result, ACNB’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.




Net


Interest


Income


and


Margin



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $6.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 4.07%, a 30 basis points increase from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a 26 basis points increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average loans increased $499.3 million compared to three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $461.3 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The yield on total loans was 6.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 71 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 47 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in total average loans and yields on total loans were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average interest-bearing deposits increased $421.8 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $406.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 73 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 42 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in average interest-bearing deposits and average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $26.3 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $48.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by the Acquisition.




Noninterest


Income



Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $1.4 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $855 thousand, an increase $807 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $748 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $580 thousand, an increase of $103 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $74 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in gain from mortgage loans held for sale and earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended December 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Wealth management income was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $98 thousand from three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $53 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in wealth management income were driven primarily by increased sales activity and market performance. Gain on life insurance proceeds was $254 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a death benefit paid on a life insurance policy.




Noninterest


Expense



Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $11.7 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $10.9 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Merger-related expense totaled $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to none for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $885 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $2.5 million compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by higher base wages as a result of the Acquisition, higher restricted stock compensation and higher payroll taxes. Net occupancy increased $312 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $346 thousand compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition and higher snow removal costs. Equipment expense increased $551 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition. Equipment expense decreased $44 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 as the prior quarter included incremental expenses of $355 thousand for the purchase of office equipment related to Acquisition. Intangible assets amortization increased $536 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $553 thousand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven by the Acquisition.




Loans


and


Asset


Quality



Total loans outstanding were $2.32 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $639.3 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $657.2 million from March 31, 2024. The increases from both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $7.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and $4.5 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an initial $5.5 million allowance for credit losses for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million allowance for credit loss for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans, at the Acquisition date. Reversal of $480 thousand was booked to unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision of $44 thousand and a reversal of $151 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Non-performing loans were $10.0 million, or 0.43%, of total loans, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.8 million, or 0.40%, of total loans at December 31, 2024 and $3.9 million, or 0.24%, of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during 2024 and by the Acquisition. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 0.01% of total average loans compared to 0.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Deposits


and


Borrowings



Total deposits totaled $2.54 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $747.5 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $704.8 million from March 31, 2024. Included in total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $1.98 billion of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $636.3 million from December 31, 2024 and increased $641.7 million from March 31, 2024. Time deposits, included in interest-bearing deposits, increased $204.1 million and $219.8 million since December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. In January 2025, ACNB Bank issued $20.0 million in brokered time deposits to offset seasonal fluctuations in commercial deposits during the quarter, and ACNB assumed, as a result of the Acquisition, $15.0 million of brokered time deposits of which $5.0 million matured in February 2025. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $562.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $451.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $499.6 million at March 31, 2024. The increases in total deposits, interest-bearing deposits, time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition.



Total borrowings were $299.5 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $28.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $26.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increases in total borrowings were driven primarily by general balance sheet management.




Stockholders’


Equity



Total stockholders’ equity was $386.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $303.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $279.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was driven primarily by the equity issued in the Acquisition slightly offset by dividends paid of $3.4 million, common stock repurchased of $3.1 million and a $272 thousand net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Tangible book value

1

per share was $28.23, $29.51 and $26.70 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, there were 111,795 shares remaining under the current previously disclosed plan.



________________________________________



1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.







About


ACNB


Corporation



ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $3.27 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one loan office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.




SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press


release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance)


and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements


of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from


time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.



ACNB #2025-10


April 24, 2025



ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights


Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End


(Unaudited)



(Dollars


in


thousands,


except


per


share


data)

March


31,


2025

December


31,


2024

September


30,


2024

June


30,


2024

March


31,


2024


BALANCE


SHEET


DATA





Assets

$

3,270,041


$
2,394,830


$
2,420,914


$
2,457,753


$
2,414,288


Investment securities


521,306



459,472



483,604



483,868



490,626


Total loans, net of unearned income


2,322,209



1,682,910



1,677,112



1,679,600



1,664,980


Allowance for credit losses


(24,646

)


(17,280
)


(17,214
)


(17,162
)


(20,172
)

Deposits


2,540,009



1,792,501



1,791,317



1,838,588



1,835,224


Allowance for unfunded commitments


1,883



1,394



1,349



1,310



1,569


Borrowings


299,531



271,159



293,091



304,286



272,605


Stockholders’ equity


386,883



303,273



306,755



289,331



279,920



INCOME


STATEMENT


DATA





Interest and dividend income

$

36,290


$
27,381


$
27,241


$
26,869


$
25,974


Interest expense


9,200



6,269



6,299



5,905



5,381


Net interest income


27,090



21,112



20,942



20,964



20,593


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


5,968



249



81



(2,990
)


223


(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments


(480

)


44



40



(259
)


(151
)

Net interest income after provisions for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments


21,602



20,819



20,821



24,213



20,521


Noninterest income


7,184



5,803



6,833



6,427



5,667


Noninterest expenses


29,335



18,388



18,244



16,391



17,662


(Loss) income before income taxes


(549

)


8,234



9,410



14,249



8,526


Income tax (benefit) expense


(277

)


1,639



2,206



2,970



1,758


Net (loss) income

$

(272

)

$
6,595


$
7,204


$
11,279


$
6,768



PROFITABILITY


RATIOS





Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits


91.43


%

93.89

%

93.62

%

91.35

%

90.72

%

Return on average assets (annualized)


(0.04

)


1.08



1.17



1.86



1.12


Return on average equity (annualized)


(0.31

)


8.57



9.63



16.12



9.76


Efficiency ratio

1


60.13



63.83



60.56



58.61



66.18


FTE Net interest margin


4.07



3.81



3.77



3.82



3.77


Yield on average earning assets


5.45



4.93



4.90



4.89



4.74


Yield on investment securities


2.91



2.58



2.59



2.65



2.70


Yield on total loans


6.08



5.61



5.56



5.53



5.37


Cost of funds


1.45



1.19



1.19



1.12



1.02



PER


SHARE


DATA





Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.03

)

$
0.77


$
0.84


$
1.32


$
0.80


Cash dividends paid per share


0.32



0.32



0.32



0.32



0.30


Tangible book value per share

1


28.23



29.51



29.90



27.82



26.70



CAPITAL


RATIOS



2

Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.81


%

12.52

%

12.46

%

12.25

%

11.91

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio


13.65



16.27



16.07



15.78



15.40


Tier 1 risk based capital ratio


13.86



16.56



16.36



16.07



15.69


Total risk based capital ratio


15.45



18.36



18.15



17.86



17.68



CREDIT QUALITY




















Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)


0.01


%

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income

3


0.43



0.40



0.39



0.19



0.24


Total non-performing assets to total assets

4


0.32



0.30



0.29



0.14



0.18


Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income


1.06



1.03



1.03



1.02



1.21





________________________________________



1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.



2

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are preliminary.



3

Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.



4

Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.


Consolidated Statements of Condition


(Unaudited)



(Dollars


in


thousands,


except


per


share


data)

March


31,


2025

December


31,


2024

March


31,


2024


ASSETS



Cash and due from banks

$

23,422

$
16,352

$
17,395

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


100,141


30,910


35,740

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents


123,563


47,262


53,135

Equity securities with readily determinable fair values


933


919


918

Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value


455,819


393,975


425,114

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $56,219, $56,924 and $58,084)


64,554


64,578


64,594

Loans held for sale


21,413


426


88

Total loans, net of unearned income


2,322,209


1,682,910


1,664,980

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(24,646

)

(17,280
)

(20,172
)

Loans, net


2,297,563


1,665,630


1,644,808

Premises and equipment, net


32,398


25,454


25,916

Right of use asset


5,440


2,663


2,447

Restricted investment in bank stocks


13,560


10,853


10,877

Investment in bank-owned life insurance


98,814


81,850


80,348

Investments in low-income housing partnerships


846


877


971

Goodwill


64,449


44,185


44,185

Intangible assets, net


25,835


7,838


8,761

Foreclosed assets held for resale


438


438


467

Other assets


64,416


47,882


51,659


Total


Assets

$

3,270,041

$
2,394,830

$
2,414,288






LIABILITIES


AND


STOCKHOLDERS’


EQUITY



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing

$

562,700

$
451,503

$
499,583

Interest-bearing


1,977,309


1,340,998


1,335,641

Total Deposits


2,540,009


1,792,501


1,835,224

Short-term borrowings


44,188


15,826


17,303

Long-term borrowings


255,343


255,333


255,302

Lease liability


5,790


2,764


2,447

Allowance for unfunded commitments


1,883


1,394


1,569

Other liabilities


35,945


23,739


22,523


Total


Liabilities


2,883,158


2,091,557


2,134,368





Stockholders’ Equity:



Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024














Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,011,051, 8,945,293, and 8,928,441 shares issued; 10,543,671, 8,553,785, and 8,539,575 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively


27,521


22,357


22,315

Treasury stock, at cost; 467,380, 391,508, and 388,866 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively


(14,309

)

(11,203
)

(11,101
)

Additional paid-in capital


178,011


99,163


97,818

Retained earnings


230,978


234,624


217,712

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(35,318

)

(41,668
)

(46,824
)


Total


Stockholders’


Equity


386,883


303,273


279,920


Total


Liabilities


and


Stockholders’


Equity

$

3,270,041

$
2,394,830

$
2,414,288





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Income Statements


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,


(Dollars


in


thousands,


except


per


share


data)


2025



2024


INTEREST


AND


DIVIDEND


INCOME


Loans, including fees


Taxable

$

31,676

$
21,470

Tax-exempt


292


319

Investment securities:


Taxable


2,902


2,911

Tax-exempt


288


284

Dividends


340


240

Other


792


750


Total


Interest


and


Dividend


Income


36,290


25,974


INTEREST


EXPENSE


Deposits


5,996


2,160

Short-term borrowings


294


339

Long-term borrowings


2,910


2,882


Total


Interest


Expense


9,200


5,381


Net


Interest


Income


27,090


20,593

Provision for credit losses


5,968


223

Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments


(480

)

(151
)


Net


Interest


Income


after


Provisions


for


(Reversal


of)


Credit


Losses


and


Unfunded


Commitments


21,602


20,521


NONINTEREST


INCOME


Insurance commissions


2,147


2,115

Service charges on deposits


1,094


991

Wealth management


1,060


962

Gain from mortgage loans held for sale


855


48

ATM debit card charges


831


819

Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance


580


477

Gain on life insurance proceeds


254





Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities







69

Net gains (losses) on equity securities


14


(10
)

Other


349


196


Total


Noninterest


Income


7,184


5,667


NONINTEREST


EXPENSES


Salaries and employee benefits


12,861


11,168

Equipment


2,280


1,729

Net occupancy


1,442


1,130

Professional services


577


616

Other tax


527


370

FDIC and regulatory


401


375

Intangible assets amortization


857


321

Merger-related


8,031





Other


2,359


1,953


Total


Noninterest


Expenses


29,335


17,662


(Loss)


Income


Before


Income


Taxes


(549

)

8,526

Income tax (benefit) expense


(277

)

1,758


Net


(Loss)


Income

$

(272

)
$
6,768


PER


SHARE


DATA


Basic (loss) earnings

$

(0.03

)
$
0.80

Diluted (loss) earnings

$

(0.03

)
$
0.80

Weighted average shares basic


9,806,299


8,493,104

Weighted average shares diluted


9,823,475


8,511,648

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates











































Three months ended


March 31, 2025


Three months ended


December 31, 2024


Three months ended


September 30, 2024


Three months ended


June 30, 2024


Three months ended


March 31, 2024


(Dollars

in


thousands)


Average


Balance



Interest

1

Yield/


Rate




Average


Balance



Interest

1

Yield/


Rate




Average


Balance



Interest

1

Yield/


Rate




Average


Balance



Interest

1

Yield/


Rate




Average


Balance



Interest

1

Yield/


Rate


ASSETS







































Loans:







































Taxable

$

2,080,231


$

31,676

6.18

%

$
1,619,245

$
23,294
5.72
%

$
1,618,879

$
23,108
5.68
%

$
1,612,380

$
22,675
5.66
%

$
1,573,109

$
21,470
5.49
%

Tax-exempt


57,969



370

2.59



57,683


366
2.52



62,401


394
2.51



64,276


396
2.48



65,825


404
2.47


Total


Loans



2


2,138,200



32,046

6.08



1,676,928


23,660
5.61



1,681,280


23,502
5.56



1,676,656


23,071
5.53



1,638,934


21,874
5.37

Investment Securities:















Taxable


447,986



3,242

2.93



431,338


2,786
2.57



441,135


2,868
2.59



442,390


2,913
2.65



467,466


3,151
2.71

Tax-exempt


54,659



365

2.71



54,453


359
2.62



54,549


359
2.62



54,644


359
2.64



54,740


359
2.64


Total


Investments



3


502,645



3,607

2.91



485,791


3,145
2.58



495,684


3,227
2.59



497,034


3,272
2.65



522,206


3,510
2.70

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


73,181



792

4.39



60,104


728
4.82



48,794


670
5.46



50,851


684
5.41



54,156


750
5.57


Total


Earning


Assets


2,714,026



36,445

5.45



2,222,823


27,533
4.93



2,225,758


27,399
4.90



2,224,541


27,027
4.89



2,215,296


26,134
4.74

Cash and due from banks


20,603




20,413




21,684




21,041




20,540



Premises and equipment


29,903




25,679




25,716




25,903




26,102



Other assets


224,522




181,180




184,105




187,937




187,075



Allowance for credit losses


(19,939

)



(17,153
)



(17,147
)



(20,124
)



(19,963
)



Total


Assets

$

2,969,115



$
2,432,942



$
2,440,116



$
2,439,298



$
2,429,050




LIABILITIES




















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

573,341



$

524


0.37

%

$
519,833


$
511

0.39
%

$
518,368


$
552

0.42
%

$
513,163


$
275

0.22
%

$
512,701


$
264

0.21
%

Money markets


447,297




1,984


1.80



251,781



747

1.18



246,653



692

1.12



248,191



613

0.99



248,297



536

0.87

Savings deposits


331,103




27


0.03



315,512



34

0.04



318,291



26

0.03



327,274



30

0.04



335,215



29

0.03

Time deposits


410,749




3,461


3.42



268,559



1,987

2.94



258,053



1,842

2.84



263,045



1,725

2.64



244,481



1,331

2.19


Total


Interest-Bearing


Deposits


1,762,490




5,996


1.38



1,355,685



3,279

0.96



1,341,365



3,112

0.92



1,351,673



2,643

0.79



1,340,694



2,160

0.65

Short-term borrowings


38,721




294


3.08



23,087



12

0.21



38,666



204

2.10



37,256



304

3.28



47,084



339

2.90

Long-term borrowings


257,558




2,910


4.58



255,326



2,978

4.64



255,316



2,983

4.65



255,305



2,958

4.66



248,701



2,882

4.66


Total


Borrowings


296,279




3,204


4.39



278,413



2,990

4.27



293,982



3,187

4.31



292,561



3,262

4.48



295,785



3,221

4.38


Total


Interest-Bearing


Liabilities


2,058,769




9,200


1.81



1,634,098



6,269

1.53



1,635,347



6,299

1.53



1,644,234



5,905

1.44



1,636,479



5,381

1.32

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


512,966





464,949





477,350





485,351





486,648




Other liabilities


36,934





27,887





29,946





28,348





26,904




Stockholders’ Equity


360,446





306,008





297,473





281,365





279,019





Total


Liabilities


and


Stockholders’


Equity

$

2,969,115




$
2,432,942




$
2,440,116




$
2,439,298




$
2,429,050





Taxable


Equivalent


Net


Interest


Income




27,245





21,264





21,100





21,122





20,753



Taxable


Equivalent


Adjustment




(155

)




(152
)




(158
)




(158
)




(160
)


Net


Interest


Income



$

27,090




$
21,112




$
20,942




$
20,964




$
20,593



Cost


of


Funds




1.45

%




1.19
%




1.19
%




1.12
%




1.02
%


FTE


Net


Interest


Margin




4.07

%




3.81
%




3.77
%




3.82
%




3.77
%




________________________________________



1

Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.



2

Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.



3

Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.






Non-GAAP


Reconciliation





Note:



The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute


for


GAAP


basis


measures,


and


the


Corporation


strongly


encourages


a


review


of


its


condensed


consolidated


financial


statements


in


their


entirety.

Three Months Ended


(Dollars


in


thousands,


except


per


share


data)

March


31,


2025

December


31,


2024

September


30,


2024

June


30,


2024

March


31,


2024



Tangible




book




value




per




share





Stockholders’ equity

$

386,883


$
303,273


$
306,755


$
289,331


$
279,920


Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(90,284

)


(52,023
)


(52,327
)


(52,631
)


(52,946
)

Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)

$

296,599


$
251,250


$
254,428


$
236,700


$
226,974


Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)


10,506,822



8,515,347



8,510,187



8,507,191



8,501,137


Tangible book value per share

$

28.23


$
29.51


$
29.90


$
27.82


$
26.70




Tangible




common




equity




to




tangible




assets




(TCE/TA




Ratio)





Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)

$

296,599


$
251,250


$
254,428


$
236,700


$
226,974


Total assets

$

3,270,041


$
2,394,830


$
2,420,914


$
2,457,753


$
2,414,288


Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(90,284

)


(52,023
)


(52,327
)


(52,631
)


(52,946
)

Total tangible assets (denominator)

$

3,179,757


$
2,342,807


$
2,368,587


$
2,405,122


$
2,361,342


Tangible common equity to tangible assets


9.33


%

10.72

%

10.74

%

9.84

%

9.61

%



Efficiency




Ratio





Noninterest expense

$

29,335


$
18,388


$
18,244


$
16,391


$
17,662


Less: Intangible amortization


857



304



304



315



321


Less: Merger-related expense


8,031



885



1,137



23







Noninterest expense (numerator)

$

20,447


$
17,199


$
16,803


$
16,053


$
17,341


Net interest income

$

27,090


$
21,112


$
20,942


$
20,964


$
20,593


Plus: Total noninterest income


7,184



5,803



6,833



6,427



5,667


Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds


254






















Less: Net gains on sales or calls of securities























69


Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities


14



(28
)


28



1



(10
)

Total revenue (denominator)

$

34,006


$
26,943


$
27,747


$
27,390


$
26,201


Efficiency ratio


60.13


%

63.83

%

60.56

%

58.61

%

66.18

%





























