ACNB Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Loss Driven by Acquisition Costs

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss for Q1 2025 due to acquisition-related expenses, despite increased assets and deposits.

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272,000 for the first quarter of 2025, contrasting sharply with a net income of $6.8 million for the same period in 2024. This loss was influenced by $4.2 million in credit loss provisions and $6.2 million in merger-related expenses linked to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, which was finalized on February 1, 2025. Despite these financial challenges, the acquisition increased ACNB's assets significantly, contributing $877.7 million to total assets and enhancing operational capacity in the York and Lancaster markets. The net interest margin improved to 4.07%, driven by a substantial rise in loans and deposits post-acquisition. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34, reflecting a 6.3% increase from the previous year. CEO James P. Helt expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the strategic vision for growth despite economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

ACNB Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, significantly expanding its footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets with the addition of $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans, and $741.5 million in deposits.

The company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share, representing a 6.3% increase over the same quarter of 2024.

Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, up $6.5 million from the previous year and $6.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition.

ACNB also repurchased 75,872 shares of its common stock during the quarter, reflecting ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272 thousand for Q1 2025, a stark contrast to net income of $6.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating significant financial deterioration.

The company incurred merger-related expenses of $6.2 million and a provision for credit losses totaling $4.2 million, reflecting challenges related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp that could raise concerns about integration efficiency and asset quality.

The allowance for credit losses rose to $24.6 million, showcasing potential increasing risks in loan performance and credit quality, including an upsurge in non-performing loans from $3.9 million in March 2024 to $10.0 million in March 2025.

FAQ

What were ACNB Corporation's financial results for Q1 2025?

ACNB reported a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share for Q1 2025.

How did the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp affect ACNB?

The acquisition added significant assets, loans, and deposits, contributing to a net financial loss for Q1 2025.

What is the impact of credit losses on ACNB's financials?

ACNB's allowance for credit losses increased to $24.6 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to the acquisition.

What dividend was declared by ACNB for Q2 2025?

ACNB declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting a 6.3% increase over Q2 2024.

How did net interest income change for ACNB in Q1 2025?

Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from Q1 2024, primarily due to the acquisition.

$ACNB Insider Trading Activity

$ACNB insiders have traded $ACNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES HELT (President & CEO) purchased 54 shares for an estimated $2,499

FRANK III ELSNER has made 2 purchases buying 11 shares for an estimated $502 and 0 sales.

$ACNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $ACNB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were impacted by two discrete items that were related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (“Traditions”): a provision for credit losses on non- purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $4.2 million, net of taxes, and merger-related expenses, net of taxes, totaling $6.2 million.









2025









First









Quarter









Highlights











ACNB closed the acquisition of Traditions effective February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). This strategic acquisition will result in a premier community bank that is locally headquartered, managed, and focused.



ACNB closed the acquisition of Traditions effective February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). This strategic acquisition will result in a premier community bank that is locally headquartered, managed, and focused.



Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date.



Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date.



Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $20.2 million at March 31, 2024. The increases from both prior periods were driven primarily by an initial allowance for credit losses of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans at the Acquisition date.









Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio



1



of 9.33% at March 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024 and 9.61% at March 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $39.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 and a net unrealized loss of $53.0 million at March 31, 2024.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.33% at March 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024 and 9.61% at March 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $39.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 and a net unrealized loss of $53.0 million at March 31, 2024.



As announced on Form 8-K on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock for the second quarter, reflecting a $0.02, or 6.3%, increase over the same quarter of 2024. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025.











“At ACNB Corporation, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan to be the community bank of choice in the markets that we serve by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to share our first quarter operating results. The quarter represents a solid start to a new year and exciting opportunities for our future,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.





“We are pleased and excited to welcome Traditions Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, employees and customers to the ACNB family as we successfully completed our acquisition in the first quarter. In addition, at the close of the acquisition, three former Traditions directors, Eugene J, Draganosky, Elizabeth F. Carson and John M. Polli joined the Boards of Directors of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank. We believe this combination brings together organizations that are unified by a shared vision to banking to create an even stronger community bank and substantially enhance our presence in York and Lancaster counties.”





Mr. Helt continued, “We are cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2025 in spite of the uncertain economic headwinds as a result of ongoing tariff turmoil. We are not only focused on the challenges, but also the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and are fully committed to the continued growth and profitability of ACNB Corporation and to enhancing long term shareholder value.”







Acquisition





Update







During the first quarter of 2025, ACNB acquired Traditions, holding company for Traditions Bank, York, Pennsylvania. Traditions was merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation immediately followed by the merger of Traditions Bank with and into ACNB Bank effective February 1, 2025. ACNB Bank is operating the former Traditions Bank offices as “Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank”. The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the acquisition. ACNB recorded the assets and liabilities of Traditions at their respective fair values as of February 1, 2025. The transaction was valued at approximately $83.8 million and substantially expanded ACNB’s footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets. Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of Traditions assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in goodwill of $20.3 million.





As of March 31, 2025, total acquisition accounting adjustments on loans were $24.5 million. The majority of the loan acquisition accounting adjustments are expected to accrete back through as income as loans pay off or mature. Total acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits were $226 thousand as of March 31, 2025. The acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits are expected to amortize as an expense over the life of the time deposits. The core deposit intangible was $18.3 million as of March 31, 2025.





________________________________________







1



Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.









The core deposit intangible is expected to amortize as an expense over an expected life of 10 years using sum of the year’s digits method. The acquisition accounting adjustments are subject to refinement for up to one year from the acquisition date as allowable by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).





ACNB recorded an allowance for credit losses of $6.9 million at the Acquisition date, comprised of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans.





ACNB completed, following the Acquisition date, the sale of approximately $98.0 million of Traditions’ investments with a yield of 5.03%. With the proceeds from the sale, ACNB paid off $40.2 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings with a cost of 4.73% and invested the remainder of the proceeds into investment securities with a yield of 5.07%.





ACNB’s financial results for any periods ended prior to February 1, 2025 reflect ACNB on a standalone basis. As a result, ACNB’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.







Net





Interest





Income





and





Margin







Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $6.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 4.07%, a 30 basis points increase from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a 26 basis points increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average loans increased $499.3 million compared to three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $461.3 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The yield on total loans was 6.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 71 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 47 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in total average loans and yields on total loans were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average interest-bearing deposits increased $421.8 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $406.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 73 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 42 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in average interest-bearing deposits and average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $26.3 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $48.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by the Acquisition.







Noninterest





Income







Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $1.4 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $855 thousand, an increase $807 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $748 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $580 thousand, an increase of $103 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $74 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in gain from mortgage loans held for sale and earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended December 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Wealth management income was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $98 thousand from three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $53 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in wealth management income were driven primarily by increased sales activity and market performance. Gain on life insurance proceeds was $254 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a death benefit paid on a life insurance policy.







Noninterest





Expense







Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $11.7 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $10.9 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Merger-related expense totaled $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to none for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $885 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $2.5 million compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by higher base wages as a result of the Acquisition, higher restricted stock compensation and higher payroll taxes. Net occupancy increased $312 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $346 thousand compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition and higher snow removal costs. Equipment expense increased $551 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition. Equipment expense decreased $44 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 as the prior quarter included incremental expenses of $355 thousand for the purchase of office equipment related to Acquisition. Intangible assets amortization increased $536 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $553 thousand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven by the Acquisition.







Loans





and





Asset





Quality







Total loans outstanding were $2.32 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $639.3 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $657.2 million from March 31, 2024. The increases from both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $7.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and $4.5 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an initial $5.5 million allowance for credit losses for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million allowance for credit loss for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans, at the Acquisition date. Reversal of $480 thousand was booked to unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision of $44 thousand and a reversal of $151 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Non-performing loans were $10.0 million, or 0.43%, of total loans, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.8 million, or 0.40%, of total loans at December 31, 2024 and $3.9 million, or 0.24%, of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during 2024 and by the Acquisition. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 0.01% of total average loans compared to 0.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Deposits





and





Borrowings







Total deposits totaled $2.54 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $747.5 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $704.8 million from March 31, 2024. Included in total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $1.98 billion of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $636.3 million from December 31, 2024 and increased $641.7 million from March 31, 2024. Time deposits, included in interest-bearing deposits, increased $204.1 million and $219.8 million since December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. In January 2025, ACNB Bank issued $20.0 million in brokered time deposits to offset seasonal fluctuations in commercial deposits during the quarter, and ACNB assumed, as a result of the Acquisition, $15.0 million of brokered time deposits of which $5.0 million matured in February 2025. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $562.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $451.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $499.6 million at March 31, 2024. The increases in total deposits, interest-bearing deposits, time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition.





Total borrowings were $299.5 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $28.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $26.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increases in total borrowings were driven primarily by general balance sheet management.







Stockholders’





Equity







Total stockholders’ equity was $386.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $303.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $279.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was driven primarily by the equity issued in the Acquisition slightly offset by dividends paid of $3.4 million, common stock repurchased of $3.1 million and a $272 thousand net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Tangible book value



1



per share was $28.23, $29.51 and $26.70 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, there were 111,795 shares remaining under the current previously disclosed plan.





________________________________________







1



Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.















About





ACNB





Corporation







ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $3.27 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one loan office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.







SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press





release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance)





and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements





of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from





time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.







ACNB #2025-10





April 24, 2025



























ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights





Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End





(Unaudited)

























(Dollars





in





thousands,





except





per





share





data)









March





31,





2025









December





31,





2024









September





30,





2024









June





30,





2024









March





31,





2024













BALANCE





SHEET





DATA































Assets







$









3,270,041















$





2,394,830













$





2,420,914













$





2,457,753













$





2,414,288

















Investment securities











521,306



















459,472

















483,604

















483,868

















490,626

















Total loans, net of unearned income











2,322,209



















1,682,910

















1,677,112

















1,679,600

















1,664,980

















Allowance for credit losses











(24,646









)















(17,280





)













(17,214





)













(17,162





)













(20,172





)













Deposits











2,540,009



















1,792,501

















1,791,317

















1,838,588

















1,835,224

















Allowance for unfunded commitments











1,883



















1,394

















1,349

















1,310

















1,569

















Borrowings











299,531



















271,159

















293,091

















304,286

















272,605

















Stockholders’ equity











386,883



















303,273

















306,755

















289,331

















279,920



















INCOME





STATEMENT





DATA































Interest and dividend income







$









36,290















$





27,381













$





27,241













$





26,869













$





25,974

















Interest expense











9,200



















6,269

















6,299

















5,905

















5,381

















Net interest income











27,090



















21,112

















20,942

















20,964

















20,593

















Provision for (reversal of) credit losses











5,968



















249

















81

















(2,990





)













223

















(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments











(480









)















44

















40

















(259





)













(151





)













Net interest income after provisions for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments











21,602



















20,819

















20,821

















24,213

















20,521

















Noninterest income











7,184



















5,803

















6,833

















6,427

















5,667

















Noninterest expenses











29,335



















18,388

















18,244

















16,391

















17,662

















(Loss) income before income taxes











(549









)















8,234

















9,410

















14,249

















8,526

















Income tax (benefit) expense











(277









)















1,639

















2,206

















2,970

















1,758

















Net (loss) income







$









(272









)











$





6,595













$





7,204













$





11,279













$





6,768



















PROFITABILITY





RATIOS































Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits











91.43













%











93.89









%









93.62









%









91.35









%









90.72









%









Return on average assets (annualized)











(0.04









)















1.08

















1.17

















1.86

















1.12

















Return on average equity (annualized)











(0.31









)















8.57

















9.63

















16.12

















9.76

















Efficiency ratio



1













60.13



















63.83

















60.56

















58.61

















66.18

















FTE Net interest margin











4.07



















3.81

















3.77

















3.82

















3.77

















Yield on average earning assets











5.45



















4.93

















4.90

















4.89

















4.74

















Yield on investment securities











2.91



















2.58

















2.59

















2.65

















2.70

















Yield on total loans











6.08



















5.61

















5.56

















5.53

















5.37

















Cost of funds











1.45



















1.19

















1.19

















1.12

















1.02



















PER





SHARE





DATA































Diluted (loss) earnings per share







$









(0.03









)











$





0.77













$





0.84













$





1.32













$





0.80

















Cash dividends paid per share











0.32



















0.32

















0.32

















0.32

















0.30

















Tangible book value per share



1













28.23



















29.51

















29.90

















27.82

















26.70



















CAPITAL





RATIOS







2













Tier 1 leverage ratio











11.81













%











12.52









%









12.46









%









12.25









%









11.91









%









Common equity tier 1 ratio











13.65



















16.27

















16.07

















15.78

















15.40

















Tier 1 risk based capital ratio











13.86



















16.56

















16.36

















16.07

















15.69

















Total risk based capital ratio











15.45



















18.36

















18.15

















17.86

















17.68



















CREDIT QUALITY































































































Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)











0.01

















%















0.04









%









0.01









%









0.00









%









0.00









%









Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income



3













0.43



















0.40

















0.39

















0.19

















0.24

















Total non-performing assets to total assets



4













0.32























0.30

















0.29

















0.14

















0.18

















Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income











1.06























1.03

















1.03

















1.02

















1.21





















________________________________________







1



Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.







2



Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are preliminary.







3



Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.







4



Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.























Consolidated Statements of Condition





(Unaudited)





















(Dollars





in





thousands,





except





per





share





data)









March





31,





2025









December





31,





2024









March





31,





2024













ASSETS























Cash and due from banks







$









23,422











$





16,352









$





17,395













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











100,141















30,910













35,740













Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











123,563















47,262













53,135













Equity securities with readily determinable fair values











933















919













918













Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value











455,819















393,975













425,114













Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $56,219, $56,924 and $58,084)











64,554















64,578













64,594













Loans held for sale











21,413















426













88













Total loans, net of unearned income











2,322,209















1,682,910













1,664,980













Less: Allowance for credit losses











(24,646









)











(17,280





)









(20,172





)









Loans, net











2,297,563















1,665,630













1,644,808













Premises and equipment, net











32,398















25,454













25,916













Right of use asset











5,440















2,663













2,447













Restricted investment in bank stocks











13,560















10,853













10,877













Investment in bank-owned life insurance











98,814















81,850













80,348













Investments in low-income housing partnerships











846















877













971













Goodwill











64,449















44,185













44,185













Intangible assets, net











25,835















7,838













8,761













Foreclosed assets held for resale











438















438













467













Other assets











64,416















47,882













51,659















Total





Assets









$









3,270,041











$





2,394,830









$





2,414,288



































LIABILITIES





AND





STOCKHOLDERS’





EQUITY























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing







$









562,700











$





451,503









$





499,583













Interest-bearing











1,977,309















1,340,998













1,335,641













Total Deposits











2,540,009















1,792,501













1,835,224













Short-term borrowings











44,188















15,826













17,303













Long-term borrowings











255,343















255,333













255,302













Lease liability











5,790















2,764













2,447













Allowance for unfunded commitments











1,883















1,394













1,569













Other liabilities











35,945















23,739













22,523















Total





Liabilities













2,883,158















2,091,557













2,134,368

































Stockholders’ Equity:





















Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024











—















—













—













Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,011,051, 8,945,293, and 8,928,441 shares issued; 10,543,671, 8,553,785, and 8,539,575 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively











27,521















22,357













22,315













Treasury stock, at cost; 467,380, 391,508, and 388,866 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively











(14,309









)











(11,203





)









(11,101





)









Additional paid-in capital











178,011















99,163













97,818













Retained earnings











230,978















234,624













217,712













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(35,318









)











(41,668





)









(46,824





)











Total





Stockholders’





Equity













386,883















303,273













279,920















Total





Liabilities





and





Stockholders’





Equity









$









3,270,041











$





2,394,830









$





2,414,288



































Consolidated Income Statements





(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,













(Dollars





in





thousands,





except





per





share





data)













2025

















2024

















INTEREST





AND





DIVIDEND





INCOME



















Loans, including fees

















Taxable







$









31,676











$





21,470













Tax-exempt











292















319













Investment securities:

















Taxable











2,902















2,911













Tax-exempt











288















284













Dividends











340















240













Other











792















750















Total





Interest





and





Dividend





Income













36,290















25,974















INTEREST





EXPENSE



















Deposits











5,996















2,160













Short-term borrowings











294















339













Long-term borrowings











2,910















2,882















Total





Interest





Expense













9,200















5,381















Net





Interest





Income













27,090















20,593













Provision for credit losses











5,968















223













Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments











(480









)











(151





)











Net





Interest





Income





after





Provisions





for





(Reversal





of)





Credit





Losses





and





Unfunded





Commitments













21,602















20,521















NONINTEREST





INCOME



















Insurance commissions











2,147















2,115













Service charges on deposits











1,094















991













Wealth management











1,060















962













Gain from mortgage loans held for sale











855















48













ATM debit card charges











831















819













Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance











580















477













Gain on life insurance proceeds











254















—













Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities











—















69













Net gains (losses) on equity securities











14















(10





)









Other











349















196















Total





Noninterest





Income













7,184















5,667















NONINTEREST





EXPENSES



















Salaries and employee benefits











12,861















11,168













Equipment











2,280















1,729













Net occupancy











1,442















1,130













Professional services











577















616













Other tax











527















370













FDIC and regulatory











401















375













Intangible assets amortization











857















321













Merger-related











8,031















—













Other











2,359















1,953















Total





Noninterest





Expenses













29,335















17,662















(Loss)





Income





Before





Income





Taxes













(549









)











8,526













Income tax (benefit) expense











(277









)











1,758















Net





(Loss)





Income









$









(272









)







$





6,768















PER





SHARE





DATA



















Basic (loss) earnings







$









(0.03









)







$





0.80













Diluted (loss) earnings







$









(0.03









)







$





0.80













Weighted average shares basic











9,806,299















8,493,104













Weighted average shares diluted











9,823,475















8,511,648































































































































































































Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

























































































































































































Three months ended





March 31, 2025













Three months ended





December 31, 2024













Three months ended





September 30, 2024













Three months ended





June 30, 2024













Three months ended





March 31, 2024













(Dollars



in





thousands)















Average





Balance





















Interest



1















Yield/





Rate

























Average





Balance





















Interest



1















Yield/





Rate

























Average





Balance





















Interest



1















Yield/





Rate

























Average





Balance





















Interest



1















Yield/





Rate

























Average





Balance





















Interest



1















Yield/





Rate





















ASSETS











































































































































































Loans:





































































































































































Taxable







$













2,080,231













$









31,676









6.18









%















$





1,619,245









$





23,294





5.72





%









$









1,618,879









$





23,108





5.68





%









$





1,612,380









$





22,675





5.66





%









$





1,573,109









$





21,470





5.49





%









Tax-exempt











57,969

















370









2.59



















57,683













366





2.52

















62,401













394





2.51

















64,276













396





2.48

















65,825













404





2.47















Total





Loans







2















2,138,200

















32,046









6.08



















1,676,928













23,660





5.61

















1,681,280













23,502





5.56

















1,676,656













23,071





5.53

















1,638,934













21,874





5.37













Investment Securities:





































































Taxable











447,986

















3,242









2.93



















431,338













2,786





2.57

















441,135













2,868





2.59

















442,390













2,913





2.65

















467,466













3,151





2.71













Tax-exempt











54,659

















365









2.71



















54,453













359





2.62

















54,549













359





2.62

















54,644













359





2.64

















54,740













359





2.64















Total





Investments







3















502,645

















3,607









2.91



















485,791













3,145





2.58

















495,684













3,227





2.59

















497,034













3,272





2.65

















522,206













3,510





2.70













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











73,181

















792









4.39



















60,104













728





4.82

















48,794













670





5.46

















50,851













684





5.41

















54,156













750





5.57















Total





Earning





Assets













2,714,026

















36,445









5.45



















2,222,823













27,533





4.93

















2,225,758













27,399





4.90

















2,224,541













27,027





4.89

















2,215,296













26,134





4.74













Cash and due from banks











20,603























20,413





















21,684





















21,041





















20,540





















Premises and equipment











29,903























25,679





















25,716





















25,903





















26,102





















Other assets











224,522























181,180





















184,105





















187,937





















187,075





















Allowance for credit losses











(19,939









)



















(17,153





)

















(17,147





)

















(20,124





)

















(19,963





)



















Total





Assets









$









2,969,115



















$





2,432,942

















$





2,440,116

















$





2,439,298

















$





2,429,050























LIABILITIES



























































































Interest-bearing demand deposits







$









573,341

















$









524













0.37









%











$





519,833













$





511









0.39





%









$





518,368













$





552









0.42





%









$





513,163













$





275









0.22





%









$





512,701













$





264









0.21





%









Money markets











447,297





















1,984













1.80



















251,781

















747









1.18

















246,653

















692









1.12

















248,191

















613









0.99

















248,297

















536









0.87













Savings deposits











331,103





















27













0.03



















315,512

















34









0.04

















318,291

















26









0.03

















327,274

















30









0.04

















335,215

















29









0.03













Time deposits











410,749





















3,461













3.42



















268,559

















1,987









2.94

















258,053

















1,842









2.84

















263,045

















1,725









2.64

















244,481

















1,331









2.19















Total





Interest-Bearing





Deposits













1,762,490





















5,996













1.38



















1,355,685

















3,279









0.96

















1,341,365

















3,112









0.92

















1,351,673

















2,643









0.79

















1,340,694

















2,160









0.65













Short-term borrowings











38,721





















294













3.08



















23,087

















12









0.21

















38,666

















204









2.10

















37,256

















304









3.28

















47,084

















339









2.90













Long-term borrowings











257,558





















2,910













4.58



















255,326

















2,978









4.64

















255,316

















2,983









4.65

















255,305

















2,958









4.66

















248,701

















2,882









4.66















Total





Borrowings













296,279





















3,204













4.39



















278,413

















2,990









4.27

















293,982

















3,187









4.31

















292,561

















3,262









4.48

















295,785

















3,221









4.38















Total





Interest-Bearing





Liabilities













2,058,769





















9,200













1.81



















1,634,098

















6,269









1.53

















1,635,347

















6,299









1.53

















1,644,234

















5,905









1.44

















1,636,479

















5,381









1.32













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits











512,966



























464,949

























477,350

























485,351

























486,648

























Other liabilities











36,934



























27,887

























29,946

























28,348

























26,904

























Stockholders’ Equity











360,446



























306,008

























297,473

























281,365

























279,019



























Total





Liabilities





and





Stockholders’





Equity









$









2,969,115























$





2,432,942





















$





2,440,116





















$





2,439,298





















$





2,429,050



























Taxable





Equivalent





Net





Interest





Income





















27,245



























21,264

























21,100

























21,122

























20,753



















Taxable





Equivalent





Adjustment





















(155









)























(152





)





















(158





)





















(158





)





















(160





)















Net





Interest





Income

















$









27,090























$





21,112





















$





20,942





















$





20,964





















$





20,593



















Cost





of





Funds





















1.45









%























1.19





%





















1.19





%





















1.12





%





















1.02





%











FTE





Net





Interest





Margin





















4.07









%























3.81





%





















3.77





%





















3.82





%





















3.77





%













________________________________________







1



Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.







2



Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.







3



Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.











Non-GAAP





Reconciliation











Note:







The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute





for





GAAP





basis





measures,





and





the





Corporation





strongly





encourages





a





review





of





its





condensed





consolidated





financial





statements





in





their





entirety.

















Three Months Ended













(Dollars





in





thousands,





except





per





share





data)









March





31,





2025









December





31,





2024









September





30,





2024









June





30,





2024









March





31,





2024















Tangible









book









value









per









share

































Stockholders’ equity







$









386,883















$





303,273













$





306,755













$





289,331













$





279,920

















Less: Goodwill and intangible assets











(90,284









)















(52,023





)













(52,327





)













(52,631





)













(52,946





)













Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)







$









296,599















$





251,250













$





254,428













$





236,700













$





226,974

















Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)











10,506,822



















8,515,347

















8,510,187

















8,507,191

















8,501,137

















Tangible book value per share







$









28.23















$





29.51













$





29.90













$





27.82













$





26.70





















Tangible









common









equity









to









tangible









assets









(TCE/TA









Ratio)

































Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)







$









296,599















$





251,250













$





254,428













$





236,700













$





226,974

















Total assets







$









3,270,041















$





2,394,830













$





2,420,914













$





2,457,753













$





2,414,288

















Less: Goodwill and intangible assets











(90,284









)















(52,023





)













(52,327





)













(52,631





)













(52,946





)













Total tangible assets (denominator)







$









3,179,757















$





2,342,807













$





2,368,587













$





2,405,122













$





2,361,342

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets











9.33













%











10.72









%









10.74









%









9.84









%









9.61









%













Efficiency









Ratio

































Noninterest expense







$









29,335















$





18,388













$





18,244













$





16,391













$





17,662

















Less: Intangible amortization











857



















304

















304

















315

















321

















Less: Merger-related expense











8,031



















885

















1,137

















23

















—

















Noninterest expense (numerator)







$









20,447















$





17,199













$





16,803













$





16,053













$





17,341

















Net interest income







$









27,090















$





21,112













$





20,942













$





20,964













$





20,593

















Plus: Total noninterest income











7,184



















5,803

















6,833

















6,427

















5,667

















Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds











254



















—

















—

















—

















—

















Less: Net gains on sales or calls of securities











—



















—

















—

















—

















69

















Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities











14



















(28





)













28

















1

















(10





)













Total revenue (denominator)







$









34,006















$





26,943













$





27,747













$





27,390













$





26,201

















Efficiency ratio











60.13













%











63.83









%









60.56









%









58.61









%









66.18









%

























Contact:





Jason H. Weber













EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer













717.339.5090















jweber@acnb.com





















