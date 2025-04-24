ACNB Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Loss Driven by Acquisition Costs

ACNB Corporation reported a net loss for Q1 2025 due to acquisition-related expenses, despite increased assets and deposits.
ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272,000 for the first quarter of 2025, contrasting sharply with a net income of $6.8 million for the same period in 2024. This loss was influenced by $4.2 million in credit loss provisions and $6.2 million in merger-related expenses linked to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, which was finalized on February 1, 2025. Despite these financial challenges, the acquisition increased ACNB's assets significantly, contributing $877.7 million to total assets and enhancing operational capacity in the York and Lancaster markets. The net interest margin improved to 4.07%, driven by a substantial rise in loans and deposits post-acquisition. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34, reflecting a 6.3% increase from the previous year. CEO James P. Helt expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the strategic vision for growth despite economic uncertainties.
Potential Positives
- ACNB Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, significantly expanding its footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets with the addition of $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans, and $741.5 million in deposits.
- The company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share, representing a 6.3% increase over the same quarter of 2024.
- Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, up $6.5 million from the previous year and $6.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition.
- ACNB also repurchased 75,872 shares of its common stock during the quarter, reflecting ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- ACNB Corporation reported a net loss of $272 thousand for Q1 2025, a stark contrast to net income of $6.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating significant financial deterioration.
- The company incurred merger-related expenses of $6.2 million and a provision for credit losses totaling $4.2 million, reflecting challenges related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp that could raise concerns about integration efficiency and asset quality.
- The allowance for credit losses rose to $24.6 million, showcasing potential increasing risks in loan performance and credit quality, including an upsurge in non-performing loans from $3.9 million in March 2024 to $10.0 million in March 2025.
FAQ
What were ACNB Corporation's financial results for Q1 2025?
ACNB reported a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share for Q1 2025.
How did the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp affect ACNB?
The acquisition added significant assets, loans, and deposits, contributing to a net financial loss for Q1 2025.
What is the impact of credit losses on ACNB's financials?
ACNB's allowance for credit losses increased to $24.6 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to the acquisition.
What dividend was declared by ACNB for Q2 2025?
ACNB declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting a 6.3% increase over Q2 2024.
How did net interest income change for ACNB in Q1 2025?
Net interest income rose to $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from Q1 2024, primarily due to the acquisition.
GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced a net loss of $272 thousand, or $0.03 diluted loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were impacted by two discrete items that were related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (“Traditions”): a provision for credit losses on non- purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $4.2 million, net of taxes, and merger-related expenses, net of taxes, totaling $6.2 million.
2025
First
Quarter
Highlights
ACNB closed the acquisition of Traditions effective February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). This strategic acquisition will result in a premier community bank that is locally headquartered, managed, and focused.
Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date.
Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $20.2 million at March 31, 2024. The increases from both prior periods were driven primarily by an initial allowance for credit losses of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans at the Acquisition date.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
1
of 9.33% at March 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024 and 9.61% at March 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $39.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 and a net unrealized loss of $53.0 million at March 31, 2024.
As announced on Form 8-K on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock for the second quarter, reflecting a $0.02, or 6.3%, increase over the same quarter of 2024. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
“At ACNB Corporation, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan to be the community bank of choice in the markets that we serve by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to share our first quarter operating results. The quarter represents a solid start to a new year and exciting opportunities for our future,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We are pleased and excited to welcome Traditions Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, employees and customers to the ACNB family as we successfully completed our acquisition in the first quarter. In addition, at the close of the acquisition, three former Traditions directors, Eugene J, Draganosky, Elizabeth F. Carson and John M. Polli joined the Boards of Directors of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank. We believe this combination brings together organizations that are unified by a shared vision to banking to create an even stronger community bank and substantially enhance our presence in York and Lancaster counties.”
Mr. Helt continued, “We are cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2025 in spite of the uncertain economic headwinds as a result of ongoing tariff turmoil. We are not only focused on the challenges, but also the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and are fully committed to the continued growth and profitability of ACNB Corporation and to enhancing long term shareholder value.”
Acquisition
Update
During the first quarter of 2025, ACNB acquired Traditions, holding company for Traditions Bank, York, Pennsylvania. Traditions was merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation immediately followed by the merger of Traditions Bank with and into ACNB Bank effective February 1, 2025. ACNB Bank is operating the former Traditions Bank offices as “Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank”. The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the acquisition. ACNB recorded the assets and liabilities of Traditions at their respective fair values as of February 1, 2025. The transaction was valued at approximately $83.8 million and substantially expanded ACNB’s footprint in the York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania markets. Traditions contributed, after acquisition accounting adjustments, $877.7 million in assets, $648.5 million in loans and $741.5 million in deposits at the Acquisition date. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of Traditions assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in goodwill of $20.3 million.
As of March 31, 2025, total acquisition accounting adjustments on loans were $24.5 million. The majority of the loan acquisition accounting adjustments are expected to accrete back through as income as loans pay off or mature. Total acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits were $226 thousand as of March 31, 2025. The acquisition accounting adjustments on time deposits are expected to amortize as an expense over the life of the time deposits. The core deposit intangible was $18.3 million as of March 31, 2025.
________________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
The core deposit intangible is expected to amortize as an expense over an expected life of 10 years using sum of the year’s digits method. The acquisition accounting adjustments are subject to refinement for up to one year from the acquisition date as allowable by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).
ACNB recorded an allowance for credit losses of $6.9 million at the Acquisition date, comprised of $5.5 million for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and $1.5 million for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans.
ACNB completed, following the Acquisition date, the sale of approximately $98.0 million of Traditions’ investments with a yield of 5.03%. With the proceeds from the sale, ACNB paid off $40.2 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings with a cost of 4.73% and invested the remainder of the proceeds into investment securities with a yield of 5.07%.
ACNB’s financial results for any periods ended prior to February 1, 2025 reflect ACNB on a standalone basis. As a result, ACNB’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.
Net
Interest
Income
and
Margin
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $27.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $6.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 4.07%, a 30 basis points increase from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a 26 basis points increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average loans increased $499.3 million compared to three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $461.3 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The yield on total loans was 6.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 71 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 47 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in total average loans and yields on total loans were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average interest-bearing deposits increased $421.8 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $406.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 73 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 42 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in average interest-bearing deposits and average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $26.3 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $48.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by the Acquisition.
Noninterest
Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $1.4 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $855 thousand, an increase $807 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $748 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $580 thousand, an increase of $103 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increase of $74 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in gain from mortgage loans held for sale and earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended December 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Wealth management income was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $98 thousand from three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $53 thousand from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in wealth management income were driven primarily by increased sales activity and market performance. Gain on life insurance proceeds was $254 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a death benefit paid on a life insurance policy.
Noninterest
Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $11.7 million from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $10.9 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were driven primarily by the Acquisition. Merger-related expense totaled $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to none for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $885 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $2.5 million compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by higher base wages as a result of the Acquisition, higher restricted stock compensation and higher payroll taxes. Net occupancy increased $312 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $346 thousand compared to three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition and higher snow removal costs. Equipment expense increased $551 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition. Equipment expense decreased $44 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 as the prior quarter included incremental expenses of $355 thousand for the purchase of office equipment related to Acquisition. Intangible assets amortization increased $536 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $553 thousand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven by the Acquisition.
Loans
and
Asset
Quality
Total loans outstanding were $2.32 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $639.3 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $657.2 million from March 31, 2024. The increases from both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were driven primarily by the Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses was $24.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $7.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and $4.5 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an initial $5.5 million allowance for credit losses for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million allowance for credit loss for accruing PCD loans, which was recognized as an acquisition accounting adjustment to the amortized cost basis of the acquired loans, at the Acquisition date. Reversal of $480 thousand was booked to unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision of $44 thousand and a reversal of $151 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Non-performing loans were $10.0 million, or 0.43%, of total loans, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.8 million, or 0.40%, of total loans at December 31, 2024 and $3.9 million, or 0.24%, of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during 2024 and by the Acquisition. The increase in non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 0.01% of total average loans compared to 0.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Deposits
and
Borrowings
Total deposits totaled $2.54 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $747.5 million from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $704.8 million from March 31, 2024. Included in total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $1.98 billion of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $636.3 million from December 31, 2024 and increased $641.7 million from March 31, 2024. Time deposits, included in interest-bearing deposits, increased $204.1 million and $219.8 million since December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. In January 2025, ACNB Bank issued $20.0 million in brokered time deposits to offset seasonal fluctuations in commercial deposits during the quarter, and ACNB assumed, as a result of the Acquisition, $15.0 million of brokered time deposits of which $5.0 million matured in February 2025. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $562.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $451.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $499.6 million at March 31, 2024. The increases in total deposits, interest-bearing deposits, time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits were driven primarily by the Acquisition.
Total borrowings were $299.5 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $28.4 million compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $26.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. The increases in total borrowings were driven primarily by general balance sheet management.
Stockholders’
Equity
Total stockholders’ equity was $386.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $303.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $279.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was driven primarily by the equity issued in the Acquisition slightly offset by dividends paid of $3.4 million, common stock repurchased of $3.1 million and a $272 thousand net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Tangible book value
1
per share was $28.23, $29.51 and $26.70 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. ACNB repurchased 75,872 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, there were 111,795 shares remaining under the current previously disclosed plan.
________________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
About
ACNB
Corporation
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $3.27 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one loan office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.
SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press
release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance)
and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements
of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from
time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.
ACNB #2025-10
April 24, 2025
ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
(Dollars
in
thousands,
except
per
share
data)
March
31,
2025
December
31,
2024
September
30,
2024
June
30,
2024
March
31,
2024
BALANCE
SHEET
DATA
Assets
$
3,270,041
$
2,394,830
$
2,420,914
$
2,457,753
$
2,414,288
Investment securities
521,306
459,472
483,604
483,868
490,626
Total loans, net of unearned income
2,322,209
1,682,910
1,677,112
1,679,600
1,664,980
Allowance for credit losses
(24,646
)
(17,280
)
(17,214
)
(17,162
)
(20,172
)
Deposits
2,540,009
1,792,501
1,791,317
1,838,588
1,835,224
Allowance for unfunded commitments
1,883
1,394
1,349
1,310
1,569
Borrowings
299,531
271,159
293,091
304,286
272,605
Stockholders’ equity
386,883
303,273
306,755
289,331
279,920
INCOME
STATEMENT
DATA
Interest and dividend income
$
36,290
$
27,381
$
27,241
$
26,869
$
25,974
Interest expense
9,200
6,269
6,299
5,905
5,381
Net interest income
27,090
21,112
20,942
20,964
20,593
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
5,968
249
81
(2,990
)
223
(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments
(480
)
44
40
(259
)
(151
)
Net interest income after provisions for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments
21,602
20,819
20,821
24,213
20,521
Noninterest income
7,184
5,803
6,833
6,427
5,667
Noninterest expenses
29,335
18,388
18,244
16,391
17,662
(Loss) income before income taxes
(549
)
8,234
9,410
14,249
8,526
Income tax (benefit) expense
(277
)
1,639
2,206
2,970
1,758
Net (loss) income
$
(272
)
$
6,595
$
7,204
$
11,279
$
6,768
PROFITABILITY
RATIOS
Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits
91.43
%
93.89
%
93.62
%
91.35
%
90.72
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
(0.04
)
1.08
1.17
1.86
1.12
Return on average equity (annualized)
(0.31
)
8.57
9.63
16.12
9.76
Efficiency ratio
1
60.13
63.83
60.56
58.61
66.18
FTE Net interest margin
4.07
3.81
3.77
3.82
3.77
Yield on average earning assets
5.45
4.93
4.90
4.89
4.74
Yield on investment securities
2.91
2.58
2.59
2.65
2.70
Yield on total loans
6.08
5.61
5.56
5.53
5.37
Cost of funds
1.45
1.19
1.19
1.12
1.02
PER
SHARE
DATA
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.03
)
$
0.77
$
0.84
$
1.32
$
0.80
Cash dividends paid per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.30
Tangible book value per share
1
28.23
29.51
29.90
27.82
26.70
CAPITAL
RATIOS
2
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.81
%
12.52
%
12.46
%
12.25
%
11.91
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
13.65
16.27
16.07
15.78
15.40
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
13.86
16.56
16.36
16.07
15.69
Total risk based capital ratio
15.45
18.36
18.15
17.86
17.68
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income
3
0.43
0.40
0.39
0.19
0.24
Total non-performing assets to total assets
4
0.32
0.30
0.29
0.14
0.18
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income
1.06
1.03
1.03
1.02
1.21
________________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are preliminary.
3
Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4
Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars
in
thousands,
except
per
share
data)
March
31,
2025
December
31,
2024
March
31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
23,422
$
16,352
$
17,395
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
100,141
30,910
35,740
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
123,563
47,262
53,135
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values
933
919
918
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
455,819
393,975
425,114
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $56,219, $56,924 and $58,084)
64,554
64,578
64,594
Loans held for sale
21,413
426
88
Total loans, net of unearned income
2,322,209
1,682,910
1,664,980
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(24,646
)
(17,280
)
(20,172
)
Loans, net
2,297,563
1,665,630
1,644,808
Premises and equipment, net
32,398
25,454
25,916
Right of use asset
5,440
2,663
2,447
Restricted investment in bank stocks
13,560
10,853
10,877
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
98,814
81,850
80,348
Investments in low-income housing partnerships
846
877
971
Goodwill
64,449
44,185
44,185
Intangible assets, net
25,835
7,838
8,761
Foreclosed assets held for resale
438
438
467
Other assets
64,416
47,882
51,659
Total
Assets
$
3,270,041
$
2,394,830
$
2,414,288
LIABILITIES
AND
STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
562,700
$
451,503
$
499,583
Interest-bearing
1,977,309
1,340,998
1,335,641
Total Deposits
2,540,009
1,792,501
1,835,224
Short-term borrowings
44,188
15,826
17,303
Long-term borrowings
255,343
255,333
255,302
Lease liability
5,790
2,764
2,447
Allowance for unfunded commitments
1,883
1,394
1,569
Other liabilities
35,945
23,739
22,523
Total
Liabilities
2,883,158
2,091,557
2,134,368
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
—
—
—
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,011,051, 8,945,293, and 8,928,441 shares issued; 10,543,671, 8,553,785, and 8,539,575 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
27,521
22,357
22,315
Treasury stock, at cost; 467,380, 391,508, and 388,866 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively
(14,309
)
(11,203
)
(11,101
)
Additional paid-in capital
178,011
99,163
97,818
Retained earnings
230,978
234,624
217,712
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(35,318
)
(41,668
)
(46,824
)
Total
Stockholders’
Equity
386,883
303,273
279,920
Total
Liabilities
and
Stockholders’
Equity
$
3,270,041
$
2,394,830
$
2,414,288
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars
in
thousands,
except
per
share
data)
2025
2024
INTEREST
AND
DIVIDEND
INCOME
Loans, including fees
Taxable
$
31,676
$
21,470
Tax-exempt
292
319
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,902
2,911
Tax-exempt
288
284
Dividends
340
240
Other
792
750
Total
Interest
and
Dividend
Income
36,290
25,974
INTEREST
EXPENSE
Deposits
5,996
2,160
Short-term borrowings
294
339
Long-term borrowings
2,910
2,882
Total
Interest
Expense
9,200
5,381
Net
Interest
Income
27,090
20,593
Provision for credit losses
5,968
223
Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments
(480
)
(151
)
Net
Interest
Income
after
Provisions
for
(Reversal
of)
Credit
Losses
and
Unfunded
Commitments
21,602
20,521
NONINTEREST
INCOME
Insurance commissions
2,147
2,115
Service charges on deposits
1,094
991
Wealth management
1,060
962
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale
855
48
ATM debit card charges
831
819
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
580
477
Gain on life insurance proceeds
254
—
Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities
—
69
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
14
(10
)
Other
349
196
Total
Noninterest
Income
7,184
5,667
NONINTEREST
EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
12,861
11,168
Equipment
2,280
1,729
Net occupancy
1,442
1,130
Professional services
577
616
Other tax
527
370
FDIC and regulatory
401
375
Intangible assets amortization
857
321
Merger-related
8,031
—
Other
2,359
1,953
Total
Noninterest
Expenses
29,335
17,662
(Loss)
Income
Before
Income
Taxes
(549
)
8,526
Income tax (benefit) expense
(277
)
1,758
Net
(Loss)
Income
$
(272
)
$
6,768
PER
SHARE
DATA
Basic (loss) earnings
$
(0.03
)
$
0.80
Diluted (loss) earnings
$
(0.03
)
$
0.80
Weighted average shares basic
9,806,299
8,493,104
Weighted average shares diluted
9,823,475
8,511,648
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
Three months ended
September 30, 2024
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
Three months ended
March 31, 2024
(Dollars
in
thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
1
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
1
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
1
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
1
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
1
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,080,231
$
31,676
6.18
%
$
1,619,245
$
23,294
5.72
%
$
1,618,879
$
23,108
5.68
%
$
1,612,380
$
22,675
5.66
%
$
1,573,109
$
21,470
5.49
%
Tax-exempt
57,969
370
2.59
57,683
366
2.52
62,401
394
2.51
64,276
396
2.48
65,825
404
2.47
Total
Loans
2
2,138,200
32,046
6.08
1,676,928
23,660
5.61
1,681,280
23,502
5.56
1,676,656
23,071
5.53
1,638,934
21,874
5.37
Investment Securities:
Taxable
447,986
3,242
2.93
431,338
2,786
2.57
441,135
2,868
2.59
442,390
2,913
2.65
467,466
3,151
2.71
Tax-exempt
54,659
365
2.71
54,453
359
2.62
54,549
359
2.62
54,644
359
2.64
54,740
359
2.64
Total
Investments
3
502,645
3,607
2.91
485,791
3,145
2.58
495,684
3,227
2.59
497,034
3,272
2.65
522,206
3,510
2.70
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
73,181
792
4.39
60,104
728
4.82
48,794
670
5.46
50,851
684
5.41
54,156
750
5.57
Total
Earning
Assets
2,714,026
36,445
5.45
2,222,823
27,533
4.93
2,225,758
27,399
4.90
2,224,541
27,027
4.89
2,215,296
26,134
4.74
Cash and due from banks
20,603
20,413
21,684
21,041
20,540
Premises and equipment
29,903
25,679
25,716
25,903
26,102
Other assets
224,522
181,180
184,105
187,937
187,075
Allowance for credit losses
(19,939
)
(17,153
)
(17,147
)
(20,124
)
(19,963
)
Total
Assets
$
2,969,115
$
2,432,942
$
2,440,116
$
2,439,298
$
2,429,050
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
573,341
$
524
0.37
%
$
519,833
$
511
0.39
%
$
518,368
$
552
0.42
%
$
513,163
$
275
0.22
%
$
512,701
$
264
0.21
%
Money markets
447,297
1,984
1.80
251,781
747
1.18
246,653
692
1.12
248,191
613
0.99
248,297
536
0.87
Savings deposits
331,103
27
0.03
315,512
34
0.04
318,291
26
0.03
327,274
30
0.04
335,215
29
0.03
Time deposits
410,749
3,461
3.42
268,559
1,987
2.94
258,053
1,842
2.84
263,045
1,725
2.64
244,481
1,331
2.19
Total
Interest-Bearing
Deposits
1,762,490
5,996
1.38
1,355,685
3,279
0.96
1,341,365
3,112
0.92
1,351,673
2,643
0.79
1,340,694
2,160
0.65
Short-term borrowings
38,721
294
3.08
23,087
12
0.21
38,666
204
2.10
37,256
304
3.28
47,084
339
2.90
Long-term borrowings
257,558
2,910
4.58
255,326
2,978
4.64
255,316
2,983
4.65
255,305
2,958
4.66
248,701
2,882
4.66
Total
Borrowings
296,279
3,204
4.39
278,413
2,990
4.27
293,982
3,187
4.31
292,561
3,262
4.48
295,785
3,221
4.38
Total
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,058,769
9,200
1.81
1,634,098
6,269
1.53
1,635,347
6,299
1.53
1,644,234
5,905
1.44
1,636,479
5,381
1.32
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
512,966
464,949
477,350
485,351
486,648
Other liabilities
36,934
27,887
29,946
28,348
26,904
Stockholders’ Equity
360,446
306,008
297,473
281,365
279,019
Total
Liabilities
and
Stockholders’
Equity
$
2,969,115
$
2,432,942
$
2,440,116
$
2,439,298
$
2,429,050
Taxable
Equivalent
Net
Interest
Income
27,245
21,264
21,100
21,122
20,753
Taxable
Equivalent
Adjustment
(155
)
(152
)
(158
)
(158
)
(160
)
Net
Interest
Income
$
27,090
$
21,112
$
20,942
$
20,964
$
20,593
Cost
of
Funds
1.45
%
1.19
%
1.19
%
1.12
%
1.02
%
FTE
Net
Interest
Margin
4.07
%
3.81
%
3.77
%
3.82
%
3.77
%
________________________________________
1
Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2
Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3
Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
Non-GAAP
Reconciliation
Note:
The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute
for
GAAP
basis
measures,
and
the
Corporation
strongly
encourages
a
review
of
its
condensed
consolidated
financial
statements
in
their
entirety.
Three Months Ended
(Dollars
in
thousands,
except
per
share
data)
March
31,
2025
December
31,
2024
September
30,
2024
June
30,
2024
March
31,
2024
Tangible
book
value
per
share
Stockholders’ equity
$
386,883
$
303,273
$
306,755
$
289,331
$
279,920
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(90,284
)
(52,023
)
(52,327
)
(52,631
)
(52,946
)
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)
$
296,599
$
251,250
$
254,428
$
236,700
$
226,974
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)
10,506,822
8,515,347
8,510,187
8,507,191
8,501,137
Tangible book value per share
$
28.23
$
29.51
$
29.90
$
27.82
$
26.70
Tangible
common
equity
to
tangible
assets
(TCE/TA
Ratio)
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)
$
296,599
$
251,250
$
254,428
$
236,700
$
226,974
Total assets
$
3,270,041
$
2,394,830
$
2,420,914
$
2,457,753
$
2,414,288
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(90,284
)
(52,023
)
(52,327
)
(52,631
)
(52,946
)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$
3,179,757
$
2,342,807
$
2,368,587
$
2,405,122
$
2,361,342
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.33
%
10.72
%
10.74
%
9.84
%
9.61
%
Efficiency
Ratio
Noninterest expense
$
29,335
$
18,388
$
18,244
$
16,391
$
17,662
Less: Intangible amortization
857
304
304
315
321
Less: Merger-related expense
8,031
885
1,137
23
—
Noninterest expense (numerator)
$
20,447
$
17,199
$
16,803
$
16,053
$
17,341
Net interest income
$
27,090
$
21,112
$
20,942
$
20,964
$
20,593
Plus: Total noninterest income
7,184
5,803
6,833
6,427
5,667
Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds
254
—
—
—
—
Less: Net gains on sales or calls of securities
—
—
—
—
69
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
14
(28
)
28
1
(10
)
Total revenue (denominator)
$
34,006
$
26,943
$
27,747
$
27,390
$
26,201
Efficiency ratio
60.13
%
63.83
%
60.56
%
58.61
%
66.18
%
Contact:
Jason H. Weber
EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
717.339.5090
jweber@acnb.com
