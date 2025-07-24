ACNB Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.34 per Share

ACNB Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting a 6.3% increase.

ACNB Corporation, the financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, representing a 6.3% increase from the previous quarter's $0.32. This dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2025. Headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, ACNB Corporation oversees a $3.27 billion enterprise that includes banking services through ACNB Bank and insurance services through ACNB Insurance Services, operating in several Pennsylvania and Maryland counties. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding financial projections and potential risks affecting the corporation's performance, urging caution against undue reliance on these predictions.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announced dividend reflects a 6.3% increase over the previous quarter, demonstrating the company’s financial growth and stability.

ACNB Corporation's long history since its founding in 1857 showcases its experience and reliability in the financial sector.

The company maintains a diverse portfolio through its banking and insurance services, potentially enhancing its resilience against market fluctuations.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may cause concern among shareholders regarding the unpredictability of future performance and the inherent risks involved.

There is a significant list of potential risks and uncertainties mentioned, including economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations, which could negatively impact the company's future operations and financial outcomes.

The disclaimer regarding the corporation’s inability to revise or update forward-looking statements might leave investors anxious about the transparency of future performance evaluations.

FAQ

What is the declared cash dividend by ACNB Corporation?

ACNB Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share for its common stock.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased compared to last quarter?

The dividend increased by 6.3% from $0.32 per share paid in the third quarter of 2025.

What services does ACNB Bank provide?

ACNB Bank offers banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, across multiple community banking offices.

Where is ACNB Corporation headquartered?

ACNB Corporation is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

$ACNB insiders have traded $ACNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK III ELSNER has made 2 purchases buying 12 shares for an estimated $502 and 0 sales.

$ACNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ACNB stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACNB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

$ACNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACNB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $47.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 03/03/2025

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2025. This per share amount reflects a 6.3% increase over the $0.32 per share paid in the third quarter of 2025.





ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.27 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one Limited Purpose Office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.





Contact:





Kevin J. Hayes













SVP/General Counsel,













Secretary & Chief













Governance Officer













717.339.5161













khayes@acnb.com







