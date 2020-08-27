ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ACNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.8, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACNB was $21.8, representing a -42.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.87 and a 8.73% increase over the 52 week low of $20.05.

ACNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ACNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14.

