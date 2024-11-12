News & Insights

ACNB Corp. receives regulatory approvals to acquire Traditions Bancorp

November 12, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

ACNB Corporation announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals or waivers for ACNB‘s proposed acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Traditions Bank, headquartered in York, PA. Both the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities have issued approvals of the applications made by ACNB and TRBK and their banking subsidiaries in connection with the transaction. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has granted ACNB a waiver in regard to its merger application requirements. TRBK shareholders will vote on the proposed transaction at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. In addition, ACNB shareholders will be asked to vote in favor of the issuance of shares of ACNB common stock in connection with the merger at a special meeting of shareholders to be held virtually, also scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Subject to obtaining TRBK and ACNB shareholder approvals and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions provided in the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization between the parties, the transaction is currently expected to close with an effective date of February 1, 2025

