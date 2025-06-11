Is ACNB (ACNB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ACNB (ACNB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACNB is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACNB has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.7%. As we can see, ACNB is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Allianz SE (ALIZY). The stock has returned 30.1% year-to-date.

In Allianz SE's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACNB belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1% this year, meaning that ACNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Allianz SE belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACNB and Allianz SE as they could maintain their solid performance.

