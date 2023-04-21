ACNB (ACNB) Declares $0.28 Dividend

ACNB said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACNB. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACNB is 0.03%, an increase of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 2,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 19K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACNB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.6 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation's insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.