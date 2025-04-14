$ACN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $379,318,539 of trading volume.

$ACN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACN:

$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938 .

. KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,110 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACN Government Contracts

We have seen $3,311,306,041 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ACN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACN forecast page.

$ACN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $385.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $430.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $390.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas set a target price of $375.0 on 10/30/2024

You can track data on $ACN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.