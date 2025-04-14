$ACN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $379,318,539 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACN:
$ACN Insider Trading Activity
$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913.
- JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562.
- MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914.
- JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938.
- KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700.
- RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190.
- MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660.
- MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673.
- ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557.
- ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.
$ACN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,110 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 3,410,248 shares (+30256.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,064,133,785
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,830,387 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $995,701,842
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,260,740 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $795,305,724
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,194,214 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $771,902,543
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,770,024 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,676,742
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,455,773 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,126,383
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,402,998 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,560,666
$ACN Government Contracts
We have seen $3,311,306,041 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FEDERALLY FACILITATED EXCHANGE (FFE): $230,327,367
- AWARD FOR UNIFIED ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING CAPABILITY SUPPORT SERVICES: $189,394,722
- IGF::CL::IGF - TIVOD SUPPORTS THE ORIGINATION, DISBURSEMENT, AND REPORTING OF TITLE IV FEDERAL STUDENT AID ...: $135,797,404
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR AN ENTERPRISE-WIDE DIGITAL AND CUSTOMER CARE PLATFORMS AND SERVICES SOLUTION (ENTERP...: $133,551,322
- LOAN GUARANTY SERVICE(LGY)DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND OPERATIONS DEVSECOPS): $119,416,615
$ACN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$ACN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
$ACN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 03/21/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $385.0 on 12/20/2024
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $430.0 on 12/19/2024
- David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $390.0 on 12/19/2024
- Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas set a target price of $375.0 on 10/30/2024
