ACN Q3 Earnings Call Flags Wider Q4 Range, New AI Bets

Accenture plc ACN used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto argue that demand for large-scale reinvention remains intact, even as late-quarter disruption in the Middle East and delayed managed services awards widened the range of possible fourth-quarter outcomes.

Management’s message was that artificial intelligence (AI) is still a tailwind, but investors should pay closer attention to execution in cybersecurity, mid-market expansion, and the company’s willingness to use acquisitions to shift toward more platform and non-FTE revenue streams.

ACN Balances Solid Results With New Friction

Chief financial officer Angie Park said fiscal third-quarter revenues rose 6% year over year in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency to $18.72 billion, while EPS increased 9% to $3.8. EPS topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 by 2.7%, while revenues missed the $18.79 billion consensus by 0.4%. Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 17%.

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Park also stressed that revenues landed above the midpoint of guidance, with free cash flow at $3.6 billion and $2.2 billion returned to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the quarter.

Even so, the company framed the quarter less as a clean beat and more as a demonstration of resilience against emerging disruption, especially in consulting-oriented work.

Accenture Sees AI Demand Moving Beyond Pilots

Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said Accenture is beginning to see clients move from using AI to running on AI, with another 100 clients starting advanced AI projects during the quarter. She tied that shift to stronger demand from companies with more mature digital cores.

Sweet highlighted expanding relationships with ecosystem partners, saying bookings from key emerging AI and data partners are on track to more than double from fiscal 2025 levels. She specifically cited partners including Anthropic, Databricks, Gemini, Mistral AI, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Palantir and Snowflake.

In prepared remarks and Q&A, management kept returning to the same point: AI demand is building, but the larger commercial opportunity sits in the surrounding work, such as data, security, operating model redesign and managed services modernization.

ACN Expands Its Cybersecurity Ambition

Sweet made the company’s biggest strategic statement around OT security, where Accenture agreed to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and all of runZero and NetRise. She said the deals create a platform-led business that broadens Accenture’s addressable market and pushes the firm toward more non-FTE revenues.

In response to a JPMorgan analyst’s question, Sweet argued the move was about long-term growth rather than near-term revenue addition. She said the three assets would be easier for clients to buy as a single offering and described OT security as critical infrastructure protection tied directly to the coming AI buildout.

Management also raised expected acquisition spending for fiscal 2026 to about $9 billion, up from the prior outlook, and said the newly announced cyber assets represent $208 million of ARR growing at 48%.

Accenture Sets Up a Wider Q4 Outcome Range

Park guided fourth-quarter revenue to $17.75 billion to $18.4 billion, implying 1% to 5% local-currency growth, and narrowed full-year local-currency revenue growth to 3% to 4%, or 4% to 5% excluding the estimated federal headwind. Full-year adjusted EPS is now expected to be $13.78 to $13.90.

The more important message was around uncertainty. Sweet said the conflict in the Middle East created about a $100 million revenue impact in the third quarter, all in consulting-type work, and also weighed on sales by about $400 million in the region and parts of EMEA because of slower decision-making.

On the call, both executives said more of the fourth-quarter range is now in play because the indirect impact only emerged in the final weeks of the quarter, making the exit rate harder to judge.

ACN Uses Q&A to Clarify the Pressure Points

Questions from Citi, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley centered on whether the softer outlook reflected a temporary disruption or a broader slowdown. Sweet said a couple of large managed services opportunities had slipped into fiscal 2027 for company-specific reasons, rather than into the fiscal fourth quarter.

Park told analysts that consulting should improve in the fiscal fourth quarter as the federal headwind sunsets, but she also acknowledged that the Middle East disruption was concentrated in consulting work and would continue through the full quarter.

The tone in Q&A was measured rather than defensive. Management did not retreat from its AI thesis, but it was more explicit about near-term variability, inorganic contribution and the need to offset discretionary spending pressure with new markets such as OT security and the mid-market.

Accenture’s Direction After the Call

Sweet closed the call with a consistent strategic posture: Accenture wants to be the reinvention partner of choice as clients scale AI, while broadening its revenue mix through platforms, cybersecurity and a new mid-market business called Accenture Edge.

That leaves investors with a company still signaling confidence in demand and market share, but also one acknowledging that macro and geopolitical noise can obscure the near-term path even when long-term priorities remain unchanged.

Zacks Signals on ACN

ACN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with Value Score A, Growth Score A, Momentum Score B and VGM Score A. The strongest expected near-term performance usually comes from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks paired with a Style Score of A or B, while a Rank #3 can still be held, with higher letter grades viewed more favorably than lower ones. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For ACN, a strong Style Score points to favorable value, growth and combined factor characteristics, but the Zacks Rank #3 keeps the signal more balanced than outright bullish. That ranking can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter, making post-report estimate trends the next key variable to watch.

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