ACN or ROP: Which IT Services Stock Should Grace Your Portfolio Now?

Two prominent players in the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry drawing investor interest are Accenture ACN and Roper Technologies ROP. While both companies leverage software and technology to drive growth, they operate under very different business models.

Roper Technologies owns market-leading businesses that develop vertical software and technology-enabled products serving a wide range of defensible niche markets. Accenture, on the other hand, has built a global leadership position in consulting through years of investment in digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI services. With fiscal 2025 revenues rising 7.4%, Accenture remains one of the world's largest consulting firms.

Given these differences, investors may wonder which company currently offers the stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for Accenture

Accenture is witnessing solid growth, largely driven by AI adoption, helping clients shift from efficiency-focused strategies to growth-oriented initiatives. Through Accenture Ventures, the company invested in General Robotics, an AI-focused firm developing general-purpose robotic intelligence. This partnership aims to help industries like manufacturing and logistics accelerate automation through AI-powered robotics.

In addition, earlier this year, Accenture inked a deal with ServiceNow NOW by introducing a joint AI-powered cybersecurity offering aimed at helping enterprises modernize their risk management operations. The new solution combines managed security services built on the ServiceNow AI Platform with Accenture's AI-driven migration capabilities, addressing two major challenges organizations face when replacing legacy cybersecurity systems — high costs and implementation complexity. The partnership with ServiceNow comes at a time when cybersecurity threats are becoming more severe and expensive.

Accenture also appeals to income-focused investors for its dividend payouts, which provide stability and consistent returns, particularly during uncertain economic periods.

In fiscal 2025, Accenture returned $8.3 billion to its shareholders, including $4.6 billion through share repurchases and $3.7 billion in dividends. The quarterly dividend was raised to $1.63 per share, a 10% increase.

However, fears related to Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) disruptions represent a major headwind for Accenture and were reflected in its third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended May 31, 2026) results, causing a 2% year-over-year drop in U.S. dollars (3% in local currency) in new bookings. The below-par quarterly sales and soft bookings further give rise to concerns that AI is disrupting demand across consulting and managed services. Fears that AI may hurt the services offered by firms like Accenture have been huge concerns.

The Case for Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies continues to benefit from strength in its Application Software segment. Strong momentum across its Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and CentralReach businesses is aiding the segment. Also, it is witnessing strength in the project-based private sector, higher education, property and casualty insurance, and legal markets.

The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation are key catalysts to Aderant’s growth. Solid demand for SaaS solutions in the private sector is supporting the Deltek business. The Vertafore business is witnessing strong momentum driven by excellent enterprise delivery capabilities to the largest customers in the market, which has also resulted in strong annual recurring revenue growth.

Strong customer retention and adoption of new SaaS solutions bode well for the PowerPlan business. Robust momentum in the CentralReach business, driven by higher recurring revenues, is a boon for the segment.

Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by the company are boosting its top line. For example, last year, Roper Technologies acquired Subsplash, a provider of cloud-based solutions. The company also bought CentralReach in 2025. Notably, acquisitions boosted the company’s sales by 5% in the first quarter of 2026.

For 2026, Roper Technologies expects adjusted earnings in the range of $21.80-$22.05 per share compared with $21.30-$21.55 projected earlier. Total revenues are expected to increase approximately 8%. Organic revenues are anticipated to increase 5-6% from the year-ago number.

Performance Comparison

Over the past six months, Accenture stock has declined significantly, whereas the decline in Roper Technologies’ shares has been less steep. The double-digit price decline (% wise) of the ACN stock is mainly due to the skepticism about the impact of AI on its business.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies appears more expensive, holding a Value Score of C, while Accenture has a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN and ROP’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Earnings Estimate Revisions for ACN

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revisions for ROP

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Accenture and Roper Technologies are modernizing their traditional legacy-oriented business processes to keep pace with evolving IT services. Improving IT spending trends bode well for them.

However, Accenture’s top-line weakness and dim outlook, macroeconomic woes and AI-related concerns make the investment case risky. Concerns that generative AI may reduce the need for traditional IT consulting and outsourcing, leading to fewer projects for Accenture, in turn slowing its growth, have put pressure on the stock price.

On the other hand, Roper Technologies’ bright outlook represents a major tailwind. Its strategy to make prudent acquisitions is also commendable.

Overall, Roper Technologies stands out as the stronger investment in this comparison of IT Services stocks and appears well positioned to earn a place in investors' portfolios at present.

ROP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently, while ACN has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.