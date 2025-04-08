Stocks
$ACMR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 08, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$ACMR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,842,031 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ACMR:

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891.
  • CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240
  • XIAO XING sold 90,396 shares for an estimated $1,910,067
  • SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI sold 90,396 shares for an estimated $1,910,067
  • HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083.
  • MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $741,300.
  • SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

