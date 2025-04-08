$ACMR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACMR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,842,031 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACMR:
$ACMR Insider Trading Activity
$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891.
- CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240
- XIAO XING sold 90,396 shares for an estimated $1,910,067
- SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI sold 90,396 shares for an estimated $1,910,067
- HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083.
- MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $741,300.
- SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754
$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KERRISDALE ADVISERS, LLC added 1,648,685 shares (+550.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,895,143
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP added 1,406,968 shares (+2258.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,245,216
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,378,994 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,822,809
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,268,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,161,507
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,097,358 shares (+1418.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,570,105
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,031,487 shares (+1030.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,575,453
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 921,451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,913,910
