$ACMR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACMR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,587,846 of trading volume.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACMR:

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,213,580 .

. XIAO XING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,210,481 .

. DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 168,750 shares for an estimated $3,060,336 .

. HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 68,155 shares for an estimated $1,262,004 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,516 shares for an estimated $693,352 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ACMR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.