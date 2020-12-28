ACMR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.49, changing hands as low as $67.07 per share. ACM Research Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACMR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.95 per share, with $113.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.