Acme United Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Acme United Corp. (ACU) reported that its third quarter net income declined to $64,000 or $0.02 per share from the prior year's $2.0 million or $0.50 per share, mainly due to higher cost of goods sold and higher interest expense.

Net sales for the quarter were $49.7 million compared to $47.9 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of 4% or 5% in constant currency.

The company has implemented a series of cost reduction initiatives that are expected to generate over $5.0 million in savings in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.