Acme United Corporation. (ACU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ACU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.05, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACU was $22.05, representing a -11.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.91 and a 28.95% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

ACU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ACU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.