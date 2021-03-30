Acme United Corporation. (ACU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.02, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACU was $39.02, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.50 and a 115.46% increase over the 52 week low of $18.11.

ACU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ACU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

