Acme United Corporation. (ACU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ACU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.86, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACU was $45.86, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.31 and a 124.8% increase over the 52 week low of $20.40.

ACU is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). ACU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.