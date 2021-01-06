Acme United Corporation. (ACU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACU was $31.65, representing a -10.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.49 and a 85.09% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

ACU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ACU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACU Dividend History page.

