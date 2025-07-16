Acme United Corporation Set to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025

Acme United Corporation will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, followed by an internet conference call.

FAQ

When will Acme United release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Acme United will release its financial results on July 23, 2025, at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call to discuss the Q2 2025 results will be on July 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560 for international callers, using conference ID: 13754188.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of Acme United's website at www.acmeunited.com.

What does Acme United Corporation specialize in?

Acme United is a worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology for various markets including school and home.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S OLSCHAN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,229 shares for an estimated $408,820.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHELTON, Conn., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.





A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1- 877-407-0784, international callers dial 1- 201-689-8560, conference ID: 13754188.





Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,



www.acmeunited.com



. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.







About Acme United









ACME UNITED CORPORATION



is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include



First Aid Only



®,



First Aid Central



®,



Physicians



Care





®,



Spill Magic



®,



Westcott



®,



Clauss



®,



DMT



®,



Med-Nap



,



Safety Made



and Elite. For more information, visit



www.acmeunited.com



.







Contacts







Acme United Corporation





Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060







pdriscoll@acmeunited.com





