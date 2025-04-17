Acme United Corporation Reports 2% Increase in Net Sales and 1% Rise in Net Income for Q1 2025

Acme United Corporation reports a 2% increase in net sales and a 1% rise in net income for Q1 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Acme United Corporation reported a 2% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $46.0 million compared to $45.0 million in the same period last year. Net income rose 1% to $1.65 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 5% to $0.41. Strong sales in the first aid sector grew by 14%, although Westcott cutting tool sales declined due to last year's successful product launch not being repeated this quarter. The company is navigating a challenging tariff environment and aims to mitigate its impacts through cost reduction strategies and price adjustments. Additionally, Acme United's debt decreased from $31.5 million to $27.2 million over the year, and the company continues to generate free cash flow while exploring opportunities for strategic acquisitions to enhance market share.
Potential Positives
- Net sales for Q1 2025 increased by 2% compared to Q1 2024, showing growth in revenue.
- Net income rose by 1%, and diluted earnings per share increased by 5%, indicating improved profitability for the company.
- Sales of first aid products saw a significant increase of 14%, highlighting strong demand in this category.
- The company reduced its bank debt by $4.3 million over the past year, improving its financial position.
Potential Negatives
- Sales of school and office products declined, indicating potential issues in that segment of the business.
- European net sales decreased by 7% in U.S. dollars, highlighting struggles in the international market.
- Uncertainty in the current tariff environment could have negative implications on future operations and profitability.
FAQ
What were Acme United's net sales for Q1 2025?
Acme United reported net sales of $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
How did Acme United's net income change in Q1 2025?
The net income for Q1 2025 was $1.65 million, a 1% increase compared to the previous year's Q1.
What were the main factors affecting sales in Q1 2025?
Sales of first aid products increased, while Westcott cutting tools saw a decline due to last year's successful launch.
How has the current tariff environment impacted Acme United?
The company noted the tariff environment is uncertain and is working to minimize its impact on operations.
What strategic plans does Acme United have moving forward?
Acme United plans to reduce costs, leverage productivity savings, and explore new strategic acquisitions.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ACU Insider Trading Activity
$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL G DRISCOLL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $131,980.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ACU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 120,238 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,488,484
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 38,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,429,440
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 33,952 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,428
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA added 16,011 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,690
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 10,531 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,122
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 9,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,836
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,598 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SHELTON, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $46.0 million compared to $45.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.
Net income was $1.65 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.64 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, an increase of 1% in net income and 5% in diluted earnings per share.
Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “We had a solid quarter overall, building on our strong year in 2024. Our net sales in first aid increased 14% during the first quarter of 2025. Sales of our Westcott cutting tools declined this quarter due to a large initial shipment of craft items in last year’s first quarter to a major U.S. retailer in a very successful product launch which did not repeat this quarter.”
“The current tariff environment is very uncertain and challenging. Our team is working to minimize the impact of these uncertainties to both Acme and our customers. We expect to reduce costs through supplier negotiations and lower shipping costs and benefit from more than $2.0 million in productivity savings this year from our investments in our operations. And we will be increasing prices where necessary.”
Mr. Johnsen added, “I believe the company is well positioned to increase market share from competitors with less diversified supply bases or less efficient cost structures. I also believe there will be opportunities for Acme United to make new strategic acquisitions.”
For the first quarter of 2025, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 3% compared to the same period in 2024. Sales of first aid and medical products were strong, while sales of school and office products declined mainly due to a large initial order of craft products to a major mass market retailer that took place in the first quarter of 2024 and did not repeat in the first quarter of 2025.
European net sales for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 7% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency compared to the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to a large promotion in the first quarter of 2024 that did not repeat this year. We anticipate that the sales of these products will be more evenly spread throughout 2025.
Net sales in Canada for the first quarter of 2025 increased 5% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared to the same period in 2024. Sales of first aid products were strong, while sales of school and office products continued to be adversely impacted by a soft economy.
Gross margin was 39.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 38.7% in the comparable period last year.
The Company’s bank debt less cash on March 31, 2025 was $27.2 million compared to $31.5 million on March 31, 2024. During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company paid approximately $6.1 million for the acquisition of the assets of Elite First Aid Inc., distributed $2.2 million in dividends on its common stock and generated approximately $12.0 million in free cash flow.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Acme United will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, which will be broadcast on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 877-407-0784
.
International callers may dial 201-689-8560. The confirmation code is 13752605. You may access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,
www.acmeunited.com
. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION
is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include
First Aid Only
®,
First Aid Central
®,
Physicians
Care
®, Pac-Kit®,
Spill Magic
®,
Westcott
®,
Clauss
®,
DMT
®,
Med-Nap
and
Elite First Aid
.
For more information, visit
www.acmeunited.com
.
Forward Looking Statements
The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.
Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.
These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates by the United States or foreign governments; (iv) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (v) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (vi) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, including trucker shortages, strikes, port closures or otherwise; (vii) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (viii) currency fluctuations; (ix) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (x) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (xi) the impact of competition; (xii) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; and (xiii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ACME UNITED CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FIRST QUARTER REPORT 2025
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Amounts in 000's except per share data
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Net sales
$
45,958
$
44,956
Cost of goods sold
28,041
27,560
Gross profit
17,917
17,396
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,491
14,838
Operating income
2,426
2,558
Interest expense
426
476
Interest income
(29
)
(33
)
Net interest expense
397
443
Other income, net
(90
)
(44
)
Income before income tax expense
2,119
2,159
Income tax expense
466
523
Net income
$
1,653
$
1,636
Shares outstanding - basic
3,754
3,650
Shares outstanding - diluted
4,065
4,213
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.44
$
0.45
Earnings per share - diluted
0.41
0.39
ACME UNITED CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
FIRST QUARTER REPORT 2025
(Unaudited)
Amounts in $000's
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,446
$
2,443
Accounts receivable, net
30,814
32,966
Inventories
57,274
56,887
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,311
6,107
Total current assets
96,845
98,403
Property, plant and equipment, net
32,153
28,863
Operating lease right of use asset
4,443
5,530
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
19,690
18,396
Goodwill
9,908
8,189
Total assets
$
163,039
$
159,381
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,433
$
7,907
Operating lease liability - short term
1,533
1,577
Mortgage payable - short term
441
424
Other current liabilities
10,662
11,930
Total current liabilities
20,069
21,838
Long-term debt
20,428
23,294
Mortgage payable - long term
9,769
10,179
Operating lease liability - long term
3,012
4,063
Other non-current liabilities
1,480
915
Total liabilities
54,758
60,289
Total stockholders' equity
108,281
99,092
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
163,039
$
159,381
CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
1 Waterview Drive
Shelton, CT 06484
Phone: (203) 254-6060
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.