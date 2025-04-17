Acme United Corporation Reports 2% Increase in Net Sales and 1% Rise in Net Income for Q1 2025

Acme United Corporation reports a 2% increase in net sales and a 1% rise in net income for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Acme United Corporation reported a 2% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $46.0 million compared to $45.0 million in the same period last year. Net income rose 1% to $1.65 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 5% to $0.41. Strong sales in the first aid sector grew by 14%, although Westcott cutting tool sales declined due to last year's successful product launch not being repeated this quarter. The company is navigating a challenging tariff environment and aims to mitigate its impacts through cost reduction strategies and price adjustments. Additionally, Acme United's debt decreased from $31.5 million to $27.2 million over the year, and the company continues to generate free cash flow while exploring opportunities for strategic acquisitions to enhance market share.

Potential Positives

Net sales for Q1 2025 increased by 2% compared to Q1 2024, showing growth in revenue.

Net income rose by 1%, and diluted earnings per share increased by 5%, indicating improved profitability for the company.

Sales of first aid products saw a significant increase of 14%, highlighting strong demand in this category.

The company reduced its bank debt by $4.3 million over the past year, improving its financial position.

Potential Negatives

Sales of school and office products declined, indicating potential issues in that segment of the business.

European net sales decreased by 7% in U.S. dollars, highlighting struggles in the international market.

Uncertainty in the current tariff environment could have negative implications on future operations and profitability.

FAQ

What were Acme United's net sales for Q1 2025?

Acme United reported net sales of $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How did Acme United's net income change in Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $1.65 million, a 1% increase compared to the previous year's Q1.

What were the main factors affecting sales in Q1 2025?

Sales of first aid products increased, while Westcott cutting tools saw a decline due to last year's successful launch.

How has the current tariff environment impacted Acme United?

The company noted the tariff environment is uncertain and is working to minimize its impact on operations.

What strategic plans does Acme United have moving forward?

Acme United plans to reduce costs, leverage productivity savings, and explore new strategic acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL G DRISCOLL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $131,980.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHELTON, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $46.0 million compared to $45.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.





Net income was $1.65 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.64 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, an increase of 1% in net income and 5% in diluted earnings per share.





Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “We had a solid quarter overall, building on our strong year in 2024. Our net sales in first aid increased 14% during the first quarter of 2025. Sales of our Westcott cutting tools declined this quarter due to a large initial shipment of craft items in last year’s first quarter to a major U.S. retailer in a very successful product launch which did not repeat this quarter.”





“The current tariff environment is very uncertain and challenging. Our team is working to minimize the impact of these uncertainties to both Acme and our customers. We expect to reduce costs through supplier negotiations and lower shipping costs and benefit from more than $2.0 million in productivity savings this year from our investments in our operations. And we will be increasing prices where necessary.”





Mr. Johnsen added, “I believe the company is well positioned to increase market share from competitors with less diversified supply bases or less efficient cost structures. I also believe there will be opportunities for Acme United to make new strategic acquisitions.”





For the first quarter of 2025, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 3% compared to the same period in 2024. Sales of first aid and medical products were strong, while sales of school and office products declined mainly due to a large initial order of craft products to a major mass market retailer that took place in the first quarter of 2024 and did not repeat in the first quarter of 2025.





European net sales for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 7% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency compared to the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to a large promotion in the first quarter of 2024 that did not repeat this year. We anticipate that the sales of these products will be more evenly spread throughout 2025.





Net sales in Canada for the first quarter of 2025 increased 5% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared to the same period in 2024. Sales of first aid products were strong, while sales of school and office products continued to be adversely impacted by a soft economy.





Gross margin was 39.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 38.7% in the comparable period last year.





The Company’s bank debt less cash on March 31, 2025 was $27.2 million compared to $31.5 million on March 31, 2024. During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company paid approximately $6.1 million for the acquisition of the assets of Elite First Aid Inc., distributed $2.2 million in dividends on its common stock and generated approximately $12.0 million in free cash flow.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Acme United will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, which will be broadcast on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 877-407-0784



.



International callers may dial 201-689-8560. The confirmation code is 13752605. You may access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,





www.acmeunited.com





. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.







About Acme United









ACME UNITED CORPORATION



is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include





First Aid Only





®,





First Aid Central





®,





Physicians







Care







®, Pac-Kit®,





Spill Magic





®,





Westcott





®,





Clauss





®,





DMT





®,





Med-Nap





and





Elite First Aid







.



For more information, visit





www.acmeunited.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.





Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.





These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates by the United States or foreign governments; (iv) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (v) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (vi) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, including trucker shortages, strikes, port closures or otherwise; (vii) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (viii) currency fluctuations; (ix) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (x) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (xi) the impact of competition; (xii) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; and (xiii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



















ACME UNITED CORPORATION

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















FIRST QUARTER REPORT 2025

















(Unaudited)





























































Quarter Ended





















Quarter Ended

















Amounts in 000's except per share data













March 31,





2025





















March 31,





2024

























































































Net sales









$













45,958

















$













44,956

















Cost of goods sold

















28,041

























27,560

















Gross profit

















17,917

























17,396

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

















15,491

























14,838

















Operating income

















2,426

























2,558

















Interest expense

















426

























476

















Interest income

















(29









)





















(33









)













Net interest expense

















397

























443

















Other income, net

















(90









)





















(44









)













Income before income tax expense

















2,119

























2,159

















Income tax expense

















466

























523

















Net income









$













1,653

















$













1,636





















































Shares outstanding - basic

















3,754

























3,650

















Shares outstanding - diluted

















4,065

























4,213





















































Earnings per share - basic









$













0.44

















$













0.45

















Earnings per share - diluted

















0.41

























0.39

































































ACME UNITED CORPORATION

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















FIRST QUARTER REPORT 2025

















(Unaudited)























































Amounts in $000's























































































March 31,





2025





















March 31,





2024



















Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$













3,446

















$













2,443

















Accounts receivable, net

















30,814

























32,966

















Inventories

















57,274

























56,887

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets

















5,311

























6,107

















Total current assets

















96,845

























98,403





















































Property, plant and equipment, net

















32,153

























28,863

















Operating lease right of use asset

















4,443

























5,530

















Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

















19,690

























18,396

















Goodwill

















9,908

























8,189

















Total assets









$













163,039

















$













159,381























































Liabilities and stockholders' equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$













7,433

















$













7,907

















Operating lease liability - short term

















1,533

























1,577

















Mortgage payable - short term

















441

























424

















Other current liabilities

















10,662

























11,930

















Total current liabilities

















20,069

























21,838





















































Long-term debt

















20,428

























23,294

















Mortgage payable - long term

















9,769

























10,179

















Operating lease liability - long term

















3,012

























4,063

















Other non-current liabilities

















1,480

























915

















Total liabilities

















54,758

























60,289

















Total stockholders' equity

















108,281

























99,092

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$













163,039

















$













159,381



























































CONTACT:





Paul G. Driscoll





Acme United Corporation





1 Waterview Drive





Shelton, CT 06484

















Phone: (203) 254-6060







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.