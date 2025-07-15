Acme United Corporation Expands Operations with $6 Million Purchase of Manufacturing Facility in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee

Acme United Corporation acquires a $6 million manufacturing center in Tennessee to enhance Spill Magic's operations and capacity.

Acme United Corporation has announced the acquisition of a 77,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution center in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, for approximately $6 million. The facility, situated on 12 acres and capable of expansion by an additional 60,000 square feet, will primarily support Spill Magic, a company Acme United acquired in 2017, which has outgrown its current leased space. The center, designed to meet FDA-approved food-grade specifications, will enable Acme United to enhance its operational efficiency through investments in automation. CEO Walter C. Johnsen expressed enthusiasm about the growth of Spill Magic and the company's commitment to the local community. Spill Magic specializes in swift cleaning solutions for spills, benefiting various sectors including retail and food service.

Potential Positives

Acme United Corporation is expanding its operational capacity by purchasing a new manufacturing and distribution center, which indicates growth and a commitment to increasing production capabilities.

The facility is designed for future expansion and is compliant with FDA-approved food-grade specifications, enhancing its value as a manufacturing site.

The investment in automation for the new facility positions it to become one of the company's most advanced and efficient operations, likely improving productivity and reducing costs.

This move reinforces Acme United's commitment to the Spill Magic brand, demonstrating confidence in its continued success and integration into their overall business strategy.

Potential Negatives

The $6 million investment in a new facility may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to manage debt, especially if the expected growth does not materialize.

The reference to "forward-looking statements" includes a caution that actual results could differ materially, which may indicate a level of uncertainty in the company's future plans and performance.

Acquisition of a facility designed for expansion may imply current operational limitations, suggesting that the company needs to invest significantly in infrastructure to support growth.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Acme United Corporation announce?

Acme United Corporation announced the purchase of a manufacturing and distribution center in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee for approximately $6 million.

How large is the new facility acquired by Acme United?

The facility consists of 77,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space on 12 acres.

What company will primarily utilize the new facility?

The new facility will primarily be used by Spill Magic, which Acme United acquired in 2017.

What are the future plans for the Mt. Pleasant facility?

Acme United plans to invest in capital improvements focused on automation to enhance operational efficiency.

What industry does Spill Magic serve with its products?

Spill Magic provides spill clean-up solutions for various industries, including grocery, retail, food service, and municipal facilities.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S OLSCHAN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,229 shares for an estimated $408,820.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHELTON, Conn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announces the purchase of a manufacturing and distribution center in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee for approximately $6 million.





The property consists of 77,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space on 12 acres and is designed to be expanded by up to an additional 60,000 square feet. The facility is fully air conditioned and is built and maintained to meet FDA-approved food-grade specifications. The facility will primarily be used by Spill Magic, which Acme United acquired in 2017 and which has outgrown one of its currently leased spaces.





Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to be growing the Spill Magic business and to be putting a strong infrastructure in place to fuel its continued success. We plan to invest in capital improvements focused on automation, positioning this site to become one of our most advanced and efficient operations. We’re proud to become part of the Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee community.”





Spill Magic is a leader in bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions with a lightweight, absorbent powder that quickly encapsulates a spill. The Spill Response System provides all the necessary tools to effectively clean up spills, saving time, money and reducing slip & fall accidents in various venues, including grocery, retail, and big box stores; food service & hotel chains; municipal facilities; and industry-specific distributors in the U.S.







