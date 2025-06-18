Acme United Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents Per Share

Acme United Corporation declares a 16-cent cash dividend, payable July 24, 2025, reflecting ongoing shareholder returns.

Quiver AI Summary

Acme United Corporation's Board of Directors has announced a cash dividend of 16 cents per share on its common stock, set to be paid on July 24, 2025, to stockholders recorded by July 3, 2025. This marks the fifteenth increase in dividends since 2004, reflecting the company's optimism about its future. Acme United is recognized for its innovative safety and cutting solutions across various markets, with brands such as First Aid Only® and Westcott®. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's financial performance and strategies.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share, providing a direct return to shareholders.

This marks Acme United’s fifteenth dividend increase since 2004, indicating a consistent commitment to shareholder rewards and financial stability.

The company's leadership expressed optimism about future growth, which can enhance investor confidence.

Acme United's broad range of leading brands in innovative safety solutions positions it favorably in diverse markets, potentially driving future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy list of risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's business, which may raise concerns among investors about future performance.



The forward-looking statements caution that actual results could differ materially from current expectations, which could undermine confidence in the company's future strategies and decisions.



Challenges such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and international trade policies could suggest an unstable business environment, potentially affecting profitability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Acme United Corporation?

Acme United Corporation declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share on its outstanding common stock.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be payable on July 24, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

The record date for the dividend is July 3, 2025, at the close of business.

How many dividend increases has Acme United had since 2004?

This is Acme United's fifteenth dividend increase since 2004.

What industries does Acme United serve?

Acme United serves markets including school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial sectors.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S OLSCHAN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,229 shares for an estimated $408,820.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHELTON, Conn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on July 24, 2025, to stockholders of record on the close of business on July 3, 2025.





Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said



,



“This is Acme United’s fifteenth dividend increase since 2004. We are optimistic about our future, and we are pleased to provide this additional return to shareholders.”







ACME UNITED CORPORATION



is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include





First Aid Only





®,





First Aid Central





®,



Physicians



Care





®,



Spill Magic



®,



Westcott



®,



Clauss



®,



DMT



®,



Med-Nap



,





Safety Made





and





Elite





. For more information, visit





www.acmeunited.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.





Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.





These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (iv) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (v) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (vi) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, including trucker shortages, strikes, port closures or otherwise; (vii) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (viii) currency fluctuations; (ix) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (x) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (xi) the impact of competition; (xii) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; and (xiii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









CONTACT:





Paul G. Driscoll





Acme United Corporation





1 Waterview Drive





Shelton, CT 06484

















Phone: (203) 254-6060





FAX: (203) 254-6521



































