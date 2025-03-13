Acme United Corporation Declares 15-Cent Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Acme United Corporation declared a cash dividend of 15 cents per share, payable April 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Acme United Corporation has announced a cash dividend of 15 cents per share on its outstanding common stock, which will be payable on April 16, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by March 26, 2025. As a prominent supplier of safety and cutting solutions across various markets including school and industrial sectors, Acme United's brands include First Aid Only®, Westcott®, and Clauss®. The press release also contains forward-looking statements, cautioning investors about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's performance, such as changes in economic conditions, trade policies, and supply chain disruptions. For additional information, visit the company’s website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of 15 cents per share indicates the company's financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment dates provide clarity and transparency for investors, enhancing shareholder confidence.

Acme United Corporation is positioned as a leading supplier in various markets, highlighting its diverse product offerings and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release outlines numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's business, operations, and financial results, highlighting a lack of stability in their current plans and market conditions.

The mention of potential adverse impacts due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and global economic conditions suggests vulnerability to external factors that could hinder business performance.

The detailed list of challenges, including rising labor costs, supply chain disruptions, and the impact of competition, indicates significant operational pressures that may affect profitability and future growth.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Acme United Corporation?

Acme United Corporation declared a cash dividend of 15 cents per share on its outstanding common stock.

When is the dividend payable to stockholders?

The dividend is payable on April 16, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 26, 2025.

What brands does Acme United Corporation offer?

Acme United Corporation's brands include First Aid Only®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Spill Magic®, and many others.

Where can I find more information about Acme United Corporation?

For more information, visit Acme United Corporation's website at www.acmeunited.com.

What are some risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements?

Risks include changes in market conditions, supply chain disruptions, and competition affecting Acme United's business.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL G DRISCOLL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $131,980.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHELTON, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 15 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2025, to stockholders of record on the close of business on March 26, 2025.







ACME UNITED CORPORATION



is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include





First Aid Only





®,





First Aid Central





®,



Physicians



Care





®,



Spill Magic



®,



Westcott



®,



Clauss



®,



DMT



®,



Med-Nap



,





Safety Made





and





Elite





. For more information, visit





www.acmeunited.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.





Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.





These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (iv) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (v) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (vi) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, including trucker shortages, strikes, port closures or otherwise; (vii) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (viii) currency fluctuations; (ix) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (x) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (xi) the impact of competition; (xii) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; and (xiii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









CONTACT:









Paul G. Driscoll









Acme United Corporation





Phone: (203) 254-6060













1 Waterview Drive





FAX: (203) 254-6521













Shelton, CT 06484















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.