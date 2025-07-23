Acme United Corp Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Acme United Corp (ACU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.75 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $4.45 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $53.99 million from $55.43 million last year.

Acme United Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.75 Mln. vs. $4.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $53.99 Mln vs. $55.43 Mln last year.

