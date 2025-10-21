Acme United Corp Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Acme United Corp (ACU) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.903 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $2.226 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $49.063 million from $48.166 million last year.

Acme United Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.903 Mln. vs. $2.226 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $49.063 Mln vs. $48.166 Mln last year.

