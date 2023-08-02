Acme United (ACU) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Acme United (AMEX:ACU) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 34.94 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.86 to a high of 38.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.39% from the latest reported closing price of 30.42 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acme United. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACU is 0.21%, an increase of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 2,717K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital Management holds 590K shares representing 16.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACU by 6.82% over the last quarter.
North Star Investment Management holds 368K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACU by 260.68% over the last quarter.
FIL holds 140K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACU by 43.26% over the last quarter.
Royce & Associates holds 132K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACU by 1.00% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 129K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACU by 2.15% over the last quarter.
Acme United Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.
