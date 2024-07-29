Is Acme United (ACU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Acme United Corporation. (ACU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Acme United Corporation. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acme United Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACU's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACU has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Acme United Corporation. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is iPower Inc. (IPW). The stock has returned 268.9% year-to-date.

In iPower Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 220% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Acme United Corporation. belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.2% so far this year, so ACU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. iPower Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Acme United Corporation. and iPower Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iPower Inc. (IPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.