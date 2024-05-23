News & Insights

ACME Lithium Kickstarts Manitoba Exploration

Acme Lithium (TSE:ACME) has released an update.

ACME Lithium Inc. has teamed up with Snow Lake Energy to launch an ambitious four-phase exploration program at the Shatford Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba. The program is currently in the fieldwork stage with initial discoveries of two pegmatites, and plans for a significant diamond drilling phase are underway. The project is located in a prolific region known for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites, suggesting a promising potential for lithium production.

