ACME Lithium Kickstarts Manitoba Exploration

Acme Lithium (TSE:ACME) has released an update.

ACME Lithium Inc. has teamed up with Snow Lake Energy to launch an ambitious four-phase exploration program at the Shatford Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba. The program is currently in the fieldwork stage with initial discoveries of two pegmatites, and plans for a significant diamond drilling phase are underway. The project is located in a prolific region known for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites, suggesting a promising potential for lithium production.

For further insights into TSE:ACME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.