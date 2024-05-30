Acme International’s Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has announced the successful adoption of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on 30th May 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval for the audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. Additionally, shareholders granted the Board mandates to issue additional shares and buy back up to 10% of the Company’s shares, with votes overwhelmingly in favor reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:1870 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.