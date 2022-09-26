ACM Research's (NASDAQ:ACMR) earnings growth rate lags the 44% CAGR delivered to shareholders

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 200% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the stock has fallen 9.3% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

ACM Research was able to grow its EPS at 28% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 44% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:ACMR Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of ACM Research's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for ACM Research shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 58%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 22%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 44% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ACM Research (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

