ACM Research Updates 2025 Revenue Outlook, Sees 2026 Sales Above $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) on Thursday updated its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $885 million to $900 million, compared with its prior forecast of $875 million to $925 million.

The semiconductor equipment supplier also said it expects full-year 2026 revenue to range between $1.080 billion and $1.175 billion, based on management's current assessment of international trade policies, customer spending plans, supply chain conditions and the timing of customer acceptance of new tools.

ACM plans to release its fourth-quarter results in late February 2026.

Looking ahead, David Wang, ACMs President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We plan for a higher revenue growth rate in 2026 amidst healthy investments in production capacity and market share gains from our newer products."

ACMR shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $53.45 on Wednesday, up 4.48%.

