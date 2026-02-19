ACM Research Stock Up 170% as $7 Million Sale Slashes This Fund's Stake Significantly

Key Points

Seldon Capital reduced its ACM Research stake by 183,242 shares, an estimated $6.83 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the ACM Research position declined by $7.17 million, reflecting both share sales and market price changes.

After the trade, the fund held 10,000 shares of ACM Research valued at $394,500.

10 stocks we like better than ACM Research ›

On February 17, 2026, Seldon Capital disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 183,242 shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), an estimated $6.83 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Seldon Capital sold 183,242 shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this sale is $6.83 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end holding was 10,000 shares, with the position’s value decreasing by $7.17 million over the reporting period due to both stock sales and market price changes.

What else to know

ACM Research now accounts for 0.14% of Seldon Capital’s 13F reportable assets, down from 2.66% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VT: $30.06 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE:CLS: $27.68 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:TLN: $26.56 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE:SQM: $15.18 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $14.68 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of ACM Research were priced at $65.18, up 170.7% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by 162.18 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $65.18 Market capitalization $4.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $880.35 million Net income (TTM) $117.11 million

Company snapshot

ACM Research develops and sells single-wafer wet cleaning and electro-chemical plating equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, marketed under the Ultra C brand.

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales and third-party representatives, focusing on advanced cleaning and plating solutions for integrated chip fabrication.

It serves global semiconductor manufacturers seeking advanced process nodes and improved wafer yields.

ACM Research is a technology company specializing in semiconductor process equipment, with a focus on wet cleaning and plating systems that enable higher yields and advanced chip manufacturing. The company leverages proprietary technologies, such as space alternated phase shift and Tahoe technology, to deliver differentiated solutions for leading-edge wafer fabrication. Its global customer base and innovation-driven approach position it as a key supplier in the competitive semiconductor equipment sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Big winners often test discipline more than laggards. And that might be the case here. When a stock surges more than 170% in a year, trimming becomes a reasonable portfolio decision, not a verdict on the business.



Late last month, ACM Research tightened its 2025 revenue outlook to $885 million to $900 million and projected 2026 revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.175 billion, pointing to continued growth driven by newer tools and share gains. Management cited stable wafer fab equipment spending and incremental contribution from SPM, Tahoe, and furnace products.



With this move, Seldon’s stake has been reduced from 2.66% of reportable assets to just 0.14%. In a portfolio anchored by broad ETFs and diversified industrial and materials names, that shift meaningfully lowers direct exposure to semiconductor capital equipment after a massive run.



For long-term investors, the core question is cyclicality versus execution. ACM is scaling revenue toward the billion-dollar mark while investing in U.S. capacity. But semiconductor equipment is notoriously lumpy, and expectations can outrun orders quickly.

Should you buy stock in ACM Research right now?

Before you buy stock in ACM Research, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ACM Research wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celestica and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.