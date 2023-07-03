News & Insights

Markets
ACMR

ACM Research Spikes On Analyst Action

July 03, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform. The analysts also raised the price target to $23.40 from $9.00. The shares are currently at a year-to-date high and have been on an uptrend for the last several weeks.

Currently, shares are at $15.19, up 16.17 percent from the previous close of $13.08 on a volume of 732,148.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACMR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.