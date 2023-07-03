ACM Research Spikes On Analyst Action

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform. The analysts also raised the price target to $23.40 from $9.00. The shares are currently at a year-to-date high and have been on an uptrend for the last several weeks.

Currently, shares are at $15.19, up 16.17 percent from the previous close of $13.08 on a volume of 732,148.

