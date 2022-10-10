ACM Research Slides 22%

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares are falling more than 22 percent on Monday morning trade in tandem with global chipmakers, touching an year-to-date low.

The semiconductor shares have been on a decline in response to U.S. restrictions on chips for artificial intelligence and supercomputing to Chinese companies. Equipment maker ACMR has been sliding since October 6.

Currently, ACMR is at $9.59, down 22.03 percent from the previous close of $12.30 on a volume of 807,453.

