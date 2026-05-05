ACM Research to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

ACM Research ACMR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.



ACMR released its preliminary first-quarter results on April 27. For the first quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $225 million and $230 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 31%-33%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 65.22% from the year-ago figure. The figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with a negative average surprise of 1.60%.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ACM Research, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Consider for ACMR Ahead of Q1

ACMR's first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the ramp-up and delivery of new and advanced products to both domestic and international customers. The company has announced multiple orders for its advanced packaging tools and cleaning systems, including its first tool installations in Singapore and deliveries to leading global semiconductor manufacturers outside Mainland China.



These shipments, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, mark significant milestones in ACMR's global expansion and are expected to drive revenue growth. The company expects preliminary total shipments for the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $233 million to $238 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 49% to 52%.



Strong momentum in ACMR's differentiated cleaning technologies, such as the single-wafer Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture (SPM) cleaning tools and proprietary N2 bubbling wet etch systems, is expected to have benefited the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company has made significant technical progress, including a new SPM nozzle design that delivers best-in-class particle cleaning performance and increased equipment uptime. These innovations have resulted in repeat orders from major customers and growing interest from global clients who are seeking higher performance and reliability for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.



The expansion of ACMR's manufacturing capacity, particularly at its Lingang production and R&D center, is another key benefit for the first quarter of 2026. The facility now supports volume production and on-site customer evaluation, accelerating product validation and shortening R&D cycles. This enhanced capability allows ACMR to respond more quickly to customer needs and to qualify new products faster, which is expected to have translated into increased shipments and revenues in the first quarter of 2026.



However, ACMR is expected to have suffered from continued margin pressure due to increased competition and pricing challenges in China. Elevated R&D spending and inventory provisions may have weighed on profitability in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



ACMR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Applied Materials shares have gained 52.3% in the year-to-date period. Applied Materials is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on May 14.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Audioeye shares have lost 21.6% in the year-to-date period. Audioeye is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.



CDW CDW has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CDW shares have lost 0.6% in the year-to-date period. CDW is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.