ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) standing at $26.72, reflecting a -1.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 140% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $142.67 million, indicating a 92.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $698.97 million, representing changes of -0.61% and +25.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ACM Research, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, ACM Research, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.69.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, finds itself in the top 1% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.