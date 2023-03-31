ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $11.70, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 900%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $80.05 million, up 89.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $545.81 million, which would represent changes of -1.2% and +40.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.33, so we one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.