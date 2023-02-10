ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.45, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.

ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $98.03 million, up 3.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

