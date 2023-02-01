ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $12.46, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACM Research, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2023. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.03 million, up 3.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 120% higher. ACM Research, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.25, which means ACM Research, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

