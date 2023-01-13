ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $10.82, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.03 million, up 3.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 120% higher. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.62.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

