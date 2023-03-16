ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.28, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACM Research, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 900%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.05 million, up 89.73% from the prior-year quarter.

ACMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $545.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.2% and +40.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.29% lower within the past month. ACM Research, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.94, so we one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

