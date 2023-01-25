ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $11.59, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 61.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACM Research, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.03 million, up 3.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 120% higher. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so we one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

