ACM Research, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ACM Research, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

ACM Research, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Participants must pre-register online to join the call and will receive dial-in instructions via email. Those who do not pre-register can still access the webcast on the company's website. ACM specializes in semiconductor process equipment and is dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry.

Potential Positives

ACM Research is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, which signals transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduling of a conference call allows for direct interaction with stakeholders, enhancing communication and investor relations.

ACM's focus on semiconductor process equipment indicates a commitment to serving a pivotal industry, potentially leading to growth opportunities.

The provision of a live and archived webcast demonstrates ACM's commitment to accessibility and transparency for its investors.

Potential Negatives

There is no financial information or projections included in the press release, which may lead to investor uncertainty regarding the company's performance for the second quarter of 2025.



The requirement for participants to pre-register for the conference call could limit accessibility for some investors or analysts who may wish to join last minute.



The lack of details regarding previous performance or context for the earnings report could raise concerns about transparency and preparedness for the upcoming financial disclosure.

FAQ

When will ACM Research release its Q2 2025 financial results?

ACM Research will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025.

What time is the ACM conference call on August 6, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 6, 2025.

How can I join the ACMearnings call

You can join the ACMearnings callby registering online to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

Where can I access the ACM conference call webcast?

The live and archived webcast will be available at ir.acmr.com/news-events/events on ACM’s website.

What type of equipment does ACM Research manufacture?

ACM Research manufactures semiconductor process equipment for cleaning, electroplating, polishing, and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 261,250 shares for an estimated $6,556,357 .

. CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240

MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,119,600 .

. LISA FENG (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $810,000 .

. HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,519 shares for an estimated $674,102 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACMR forecast page.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.















What:







ACM Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2025) Earnings Call















When:







8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2025















Webcast:











ir.acmr.com/news-events/events

















To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.







Online Registration:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4cceb211743b41b191ff1a256e07b4cf







Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at



ir.acmr.com/news-events/events



.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at



www.acmr.com



.







About ACM Research, Inc.







ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.











For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





















In the United States



:





The Blueshirt Group

















Steven C. Pelayo, CFA

















+1 (360) 808-5154



















steven@blueshirtgroup.co

































In China



:





The Blueshirt Group Asia

















Gary Dvorchak, CFA

















+86 (138) 1079-1480



















gary@blueshirtgroup.co









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.